Director dealings can indicate whether a company’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest director dealings from three FTSE firms.

Director dealings are essentially insider transactions for shares between directors and the companies they work for. These dealings are always made public, and are often considered a good indicator of a company’s future prospects. However, they don’t get nearly as much attention as other company news due to their complex nature. Nonetheless, here I’m breaking down this week’s biggest director dealings from three FTSE firms.

Dunelm

Dunelm (LSE: DNLM) is a British home furnishings retailer that operates throughout the UK. It is one of the largest homewares retailers in the country with an ever growing market share. New director Karen Witts was appointed CFO this week and a number of Dunelm shares were awarded to her.

Name: Karen Witts

Position of director: Chief Financial Officer

Nature of transaction: Free shares

Date of transaction: 9 June 2022

Amount purchased: 73,979 @ nil

Total value: £N/A

Investec

Investec (LSE: INVP) is an international banking and wealth management group. It provides a range of financial products and services to a clients in Europe, Southern Africa and Asia Pacific. This week, a number of director dealings were carried out in both directions.

Name: Ciaran Whelan

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Sale to cover tax liabilities

Date of transaction: 8 June 2022

Amount sold: 24,037 @ £4.77

Total value: £114,674.28

Name: Ciaran Whelan

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Partnership shares

Date of transaction: 8 June 2022

Amount purchased: 21,531 @ £4.77

Total value: £102,702.87

Name: Stephen Koseff

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Sale to cover tax liabilities

Date of transaction: 6 June 2022

Amount sold: 31,514 @ £4.82

Total value: £151,938.67

Name: Ruth Leas

Position of director: PDMR

Nature of transaction: Sale to cover tax liabilities

Date of transaction: 8 June 2022

Amount sold: 10,179 @ £4.75

Total value: £48,374.68

Name: Ruth Leas

Position of director: PDMR

Nature of transaction: Partnership shares

Date of transaction: 8 June 2022

Amount purchased: 10,330 @ £4.75

Total value: £49,092.29

Name: Fani Titi

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Sale to cover tax liabilities

Date of transaction: 6 June 2022

Amount sold: 75,150 @ £4.84

Total value: £363,996.54

Name: Nishlan Samujh

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Sale to cover tax liabilities

Date of transaction: 6 June 2022

Amount sold: 37,885 @ £4.84

Total value: £183,499.79

Bodycote

Bodycote (LSE: BOY) is the world’s largest provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. The service acts as a vital link in the manufacturing supply. A non-executive director purchased a decent number of Bodycote shares this week.

Name: Nicola Susan Boyd

Position of director: Director

Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares

Date of transaction: 8 June 2022

Amount sold: 3,000 @ £6.54

Total value: £19,620.00

Types of shares in a SIP

To provide context, there are a few types of shares within a company’s share incentive plan (SIP). A SIP is an employee plan for companies within the UK to flexibly award equity to employees. Publicly listed companies normally exercise this option because it’s tax-efficient for both the employer and its employees.

Types of shares within a SIP (Source: BDO.co.uk)

In this instance, the director dealings at Investec bought partnership shares. Employees can use a SIP to buy shares on a monthly basis or at the end of an ‘accumulation period’. If there is an accumulation period in effect, employees can buy shares at the market value at the beginning or end of the period.