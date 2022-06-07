Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy

I think these FTSE 100 dividend shares could perform strongly even as economic conditions worsen. Here’s why I’d load up on them today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Even an uncertain economic landscape isn’t damaging my appetite for FTSE 100 dividend stocks.

This is because there are many top income shares out there that could thrive even as inflation soars. Here are three Footsie heroes I’d buy for my portfolio today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Admiral Group

Price: £22.50 per share
Dividend yield: 7.8%

I think Admiral Group could be a perfect dividend stock for me to buy in these tough times. Broader consumer spending looks set to remain under pressure as the cost of living crisis worsens. But motor insurance is a legal requirement and therefore not something that people will stop buying in worrying numbers.

I like Admiral in particular because of the strength of its brands. The company commands an industry-leading 14% of the market — as personal finance website NimbleFins notes — and was only one of a few insurers to grow its book in 2021.

Insurers like Admiral do face a threat in the form of claims-related inflation. But all things considered, I think it still remains one of the best safe-haven dividend stocks I could buy right now.

National Grid

Price: £11.30 per share
Dividend yield: 4.8%

Firms that operate in highly regulated industries like energy provision face constant regulatory threat. Take National Grid (LSE: NG), for instance. The threat of nationalisation is an ever-present that investors need to deal with. A government decision to bring the firm’s Electricity System Operator division back into public hands last month illustrates the point perfectly.

Still, right now I think the pros of owning National Grid shares outweigh the risks. I like the essential nature of its services. Power demand remains pretty stable at all points of the economic cycle. This provides the FTSE 100 firm with the financial means and the confidence to pay big dividends, whatever happens.

I also like National Grid because of its monopoly on Britain’s electricity network. This gives an added layer of security to profits by removing competitive dangers.

SSE

Price: £18.10 per share
Dividend yield: 5%

Electricity generator SSE (LSE: SSE) faces the same regulatory peril as National Grid. What’s more, as a major renewable energy producing stock, it faces the problem of revenues disappointment when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind fails to blow.

However, as someone who believes in the investment potential of renewable energy, SSE is near the top of my shopping list. The growing popularity of responsible investing could propel SSE’s share much higher in the years ahead.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, inflows in responsible investment flows leapt 28% between March and April to a whopping £1.2bn. This is a trend I expect to endure as concerns over the climate increase and interest in renewable energy stocks in particular takes off.

Meanwhile, SSE’s defensive operations — like those of National Grid — make it a great dividend stock for me to buy for these uncertain times.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Sixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ investment trusts to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Investment trusts are a great way to diversify, while seeking specific strategies. Here's a way to narrow down the choice.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to target £300 a month with a 3-step passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Could this simple passive income plan help our writer hit his monthly target for extra pocket money? He explains how…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

The Glencore share price surged 64% last year – here’s what I’m doing now

| Andrew Woods

Higher metal prices have resulted in a surging Glencore share price - so is it time to load up on…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

With IAG down 36%, is it time to buy more shares?

| Andrew Woods

Demand for international travel is quickly recovering, so I want to know if I should buy more IAG shares in…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

New to investing? Why I’d invest £3,016 in UK shares today

| Royston Wild

Investing in UK shares has long proven to be a great way to make wealth. Here's why I plan to…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares to buy now with a £1,000 lump sum

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With £1,000 in savings, I am looking at solid UK shares to buy right now for long-term growth. Here are…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying stocks! Is it time to be fearful or greedy?

| Charlie Carman

Warren Buffett is spending big in the US stock market downturn. Our writer explores what he can learn from the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is Scottish Mortgage now a bargain?

| Nathan Marks

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price has halved in a little over six months. Does it now represent value…

Read more »