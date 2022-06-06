Home » Investing Articles » At 185p, is the BT share price a bargain not to be missed?

At 185p, is the BT share price a bargain not to be missed?

With a low P/E ratio and strong financial results, could the BT share price continue its climb?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
The BT Tower looming above London's skyline

Image: BT Group

BT Group  (LSE:BT-A) is a UK-based telecommunications firm. It is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and owns well-known brands, like EE and BT Sport. The BT share price is up 57% in the last two years, currently trading at 185p, so is now the time to add this company to my long-term portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Strong financial results and a low P/E ratio

The business recently published its results for the 2022 fiscal year. Profit before tax increased slightly from £1.8bn in 2021 to £1.9bn. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Similarly, earnings per share (EPS) rose from 18.9p to 20.3p over the same time period. The company also has operating cash flow of £5.9bn, which has allowed it in recent months to expand its operations.

Despite this, BT has total debt of £21.94bn. This is something I would like to see reduced in the future.

Inflation has also been hitting companies hard over recent months. This is ironically a factor that could give BT an advantage over the market.

Investment bank Berenberg, for instance, increased its target price for BT to 225p because “inflation-linked pricing is also applied to circa 80%” of BT Openreach’s revenue.

I also suspect BT shares are currently quite cheap. By using price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, I can better understand if a share price is under- or overvalued. BT has a forward P/E ratio of 9.25.

This is lower than British competitor Vodafone and French giant Orange. It is an indication that I might be getting a bargain if I bought shares now.

Joint venture and potential takeover

Last month, the firm announced that it had signed a 50-50 joint venture with Warner Brothers Discovery. This was the culmination of months of negotiations that will ultimately expand the BT Sport segment of the business.

BT will also gain rights to Eurosport UK and could gain £540m over four years if performance is satisfactory. However, this joint venture is currently under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The UK government is also investigating French media mogul Patrick Drahi, who increased his stake in BT from 12% to 18% in last December.

British regulations mean that Drahi is unable to perform any further actions to increase his stake until the middle of June. The Department of Business stated in late May that it is looking closer at Drahi’s holding on grounds of national security. 

While time will ultimately tell me if Drahi is looking to attempt a takeover, broker Numis has written that Drahi’s increased stake could be “bullish” for the BT share price.

Overall, I may be getting a bargain if I bought BT shares just now. What’s more, financial results are strong. However, the ongoing investigations into the joint venture and Drahi’s stake mean I’ll wait a bit longer before making a decision. Although I won’t be buying shares today, I won’t rule out a purchase in the future. 

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target growing dividend streams

| Christopher Ruane

With the objective of earning growing dividend income from his Stocks and Shares ISA, this is what our writer would…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m buying for a stock market recovery

| Andrew Woods

With a potential stock market recovery on the horizon, Andrew Woods looks at three companies that could stand to benefit.

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Alan Oscroft

My investment in Lloyds shares hasn't made me rich yet. But with the share price hammered, is my money set…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

My top 6 stock picks for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend-paying stocks provide me with passive income and a useful revenue sources. Here are my top picks.

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

The AO World share price has crashed 70%. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The AO World share price has tumbled 70% in a year. Our writer considers whether it is now a bargain…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock about to rally?

| John Choong

The Alphabet stock is down 20% this year. But with a stock split coming up and promising new features, its…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Four 7%+ yielding dividend shares I’d buy in June

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some dividend shares he would consider buying for his portfolio this month, each offering a juicy yield.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to get rich buying penny shares… or lose money trying!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares, those priced at less than 100p, have been popular with investors for years. Are they really such a…

Read more »