Home » Investing Articles » These 6 FTSE 100 shares slid last week. Which would I buy?

These 6 FTSE 100 shares slid last week. Which would I buy?

These FTSE 100 shares lost 6% to 12% of their value over the past week. But I like the look of the juicy dividend yield on offer from one of these losers.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

It was a fairly uneventful week for the London Stock Exchange, which was closed on Thursday and Friday for the Jubilee holiday. Over five trading sessions since 25 May, the FTSE 100 index is up just over 0.1%. But some Footsie shares did poorly over the past week, with some falling by over 5%.

The FTSE 100’s risers and fallers

Though the FTSE 100 gained slightly over the past week, not all of its constituent shares followed suit. As I’d expect, some shares rose strongly, while others dipped.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Of 100 Footsie shares, 57 rose in value over the last five trading sessions. These gains ranged from just above 0% to 18.1%, with the average gain across all 57 winners being 3%. At the other end of the scale lie 43 FTSE 100 losers. Among these laggards, declines ranged from 0.1% to 11.6%. The average decline across all 43 losers was 2.5%.

The Footsie’s six biggest fallers

For the record, these are the six biggest fallers over the last five trading days.

CompanySectorShare priceOne-week loss12-month changeMarket valueP/E*Earnings yieldDividend yieldDividend cover
SSEUtilities1,760.5-5.7%14.5%£18.8bn7.313.7%4.9%2.8
United Utilities GroupUtilities1,048.42-6.5%4.6%£7.2bn4.2%
Severn TrentUtilities2,843.63-7.8%15.2%£7.1bn3.6%
National GridUtilities1,120.44-8.6%22.6%£40.9bn18.65.4%4.6%1.2
B&M European Value RetailRetail383.7-9.8%-28.9%£3.8bn9.111.0%4.3%2.5
Harbour EnergyOil & gas380.86-11.6%-6.0%£3.5bn41.32.4%2.2%1.1
*P/E is price-to-earnings ratio, a measure of how highly a company’s earnings are valued by the market.

As you can see, these six stocks have declined in value from between 6% and nearly 12% over five trading days. Five of these companies have something in common. Shares in the four utility companies and Harbour Energy were all hit this week by news of a windfall tax on energy firms.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has decided to raise £5bn through a 25% windfall tax on the excess profits of energy producers, the largest of which are FTSE 100 firms. This levy would be used to reduce energy bills for millions of low-income households. But I’m not convinced of the merits of this temporary tax. After all, income tax was introduced as a temporary measure in 1799 to foot the cost of the Napoleonic Wars!

Which of these Footsie fallers would I buy today?

As a veteran value investor with 35 years of experience, I prefer to invest in boring, safe and solid stocks. What I look for are easily understood businesses with simple business models, cheap shares and decent dividend yields. And looking at the above list of FTSE 100 losers, I spy one share that fits my bill.

I like the look of energy utility SSE (formerly Scottish and Southern Energy), because the company’s shares offer a market-beating dividend yield of 4.9% a year. Even better, this cash yield is covered 2.8 times by SSE’s earnings, underpinning the current payout and offering scope for growth.

Finally, I worry about red-hot inflation, rising interest rates and soaring energy bills right now. But despite these fears, I’d still buy this share today!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 100 share hedge against inflation?

| John Choong

Inflation continues to run rampant at 9%, bring share prices down. So, can this FTSE 100 hedge against the cost…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

These 3 new shocks have slammed Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a sudden 9.2% slump on Friday, Tesla stock has crashed by a third in 2022. What caused this latest…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy to own to 2032!

| Royston Wild

Searching for penny stocks can often lead one to find the hottest growth shares. Here are three I think could…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 250 share for its 6%+ dividend yield

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 250 stock has crashed by almost a third in the past year and nearly halved in five years.…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 of the best lithium stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best lithium stocks to buy as demand for electric vehicles rockets. Here are three top UK…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Does an 8% yield make Glencore shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

Glencore shares offer an 8% dividend yield. With the company’s legal troubles now out of the way, Roland Head asks…

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares recession-proof?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls over the current state of the bank and looks at whether he thinks Lloyds shares would be…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked in 2022. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's Stocks and Shares ISA has taken a big hit in 2022 as markets have tanked. Here's a look…

Read more »