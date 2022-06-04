Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy this FTSE 250 share for its 6%+ dividend yield

I’d buy this FTSE 250 share for its 6%+ dividend yield

This FTSE 250 stock has crashed by almost a third in the past year and nearly halved in five years. But I’m drawn to its tasty 6.3% dividend yield!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

With the London Stock Exchange closed for the Jubilee holiday since Wednesday’s close, the UK stock market has had a quiet week. In the previous five trading days, the FTSE 100 index added a mere 10.2 points (0.14%) to close at 7,532.95 points. But it’s outside of the Footsie that I’ve been looking for value and/or high-yielding shares to add to my family portfolio. I’ve found a suitable candidate lurking in the FTSE 250 index that I don’t own, but would buy and hold today for its juicy dividend yield.

This £1bn FTSE 250 company caught my eye

While hunting for cheap shares today in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, I spotted one business that I know well. This company is Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LSE: MONY), a leading British financial price-comparison website. You may know Moneysupermarket from its extensive TV advertising, or from using its site to buy or switch financial products.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Moneysupermarket is a very popular resource for consumers looking to compare products including gas and electricity tariffs, car and home insurance, travel policies, home mortgages, personal loans and credit cards. The firm also owns the hugely popular Money Saving Expert website, founded by consumer champion Martin Lewis (who’s an old friend and rival of mine).

The Moneysupermarket share price slumps

Here’s how this company’s shares have performed over seven different timescales:

One day-0.6%
Five days6.3%
One month7.4%
Year to date-14.4%
Six months-9.8%
One year-31.6%
Five years-47.7%

As you can see, this FTSE 250 stock has had a poor 2022 so far, losing around a seventh of its value. The share price has also crashed by almost a third over one year and by almost half over five years. Oh dear. But buying a share now means buying a company’s future and not its past share-price performance.

The dividend yield looks tasty to me

On Wednesday, the share price closed at 185p, valuing the group at just short of £1bn. Just over a year ago, this share hit 280p on 2 June 2021. It’s since crashed by 95p, or 33.9% of its value. However, at its 52-week low on 12 May 2022, the stock slumped to 162.3p, so it’s bounced back from this bottom over the past four weeks.

Here’s how its fundamentals stack up today:

Price-to-earnings ratio18.8
Earnings yield5.3%
Dividend yield6.3%
Dividend cover0.8

The first thing I see is its trailing earnings yield of 5.3% fails to cover its dividend yield of 6.3% a year. But on a forward basis, this company’s price-to-earnings ratio is expected to fall to 11.9, boosting its earnings yield to 8.4%. This would cover the current dividend yield by 1.33 times.

What’s more, I know from experience that company dividends aren’t guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. And Moneysupermarket has frozen its yearly dividend at 11.71p for the past three years. Also, new rules since January surrounding insurance renewals may hit the company’s future earnings. Even so, I would gladly buy this share today for its market-beating dividend yield!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moneysupermarket.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 of the best lithium stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best lithium stocks to buy as demand for electric vehicles rockets. Here are three top UK…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Does an 8% yield make Glencore shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

Glencore shares offer an 8% dividend yield. With the company’s legal troubles now out of the way, Roland Head asks…

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares recession-proof?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith mulls over the current state of the bank and looks at whether he thinks Lloyds shares would be…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked in 2022. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's Stocks and Shares ISA has taken a big hit in 2022 as markets have tanked. Here's a look…

Read more »

Daffodils in the grass
Investing Articles

Just because it’s plausible, doesn’t mean it’s right

| Malcolm Wheatley

Investing manias didn’t stop with tulips, or the South Sea Bubble — or the dotcom era and subsequent dubious investment…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Rolls-Royce’s share price could plummet

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to trade in penny stock territory as fears over the global economy rise. Here's why…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to target a passive income of 7% per year

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why market volatility is helping him to boost the passive income from his portfolio and reveals five…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's aiming to double his money by using dividend stocks to reap passive income.

Read more »