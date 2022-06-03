Home » Investing Articles » Director dealings: Superdry, Foxtons, Big Technologies

Director dealings: Superdry, Foxtons, Big Technologies

Director dealings can indicate whether a company’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest director dealings from three FTSE firms.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Partnership of business concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Superdry's CEO bought a monumental number of shares, hitting the £1bn mark
  • Foxtons' chairman purchased a rather decent number of shares
  • Big Technologies' CFO transferred a number of leftover shares to his self-invested personal pension (SIPP) account after some buying and selling activity

Director dealings are essentially insider transactions for shares between directors and the companies they work for. These dealings are always made public, and are often considered a good indicator of a company’s future prospects. However, they don’t get nearly as much attention as other company news due to their complex nature. Nonetheless, here I’m breaking down this week’s biggest director dealings from three FTSE firms.

Superdry

Superdry (LSE: SDRY) is a clothing company. It designs, produces, and sells clothing items and accessories. This is done primarily under the Superdry brand. With the Superdry share price down by 35% this year, a huge director transaction was executed. The purchase of a large sum of shares could boost investor sentiment.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

  • Name: Julian Dunkerton
  • Position: Chief Executive Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares
  • Date of transaction: 27 May 2022
  • Amount purchased: 1,805,172 @ £1.42
  • Total value: £1,144,954.58

Foxtons

Second on the list of director dealings is Foxtons (LSE: FOXT). The firm is a British-based estate agency. Foxtons serves as a go-between to buy, sell, and let properties. The Foxtons share price has had a slight hiccup this year, down 5%. A high-ranking director took the opportunity to purchase a substantial amount of shares.

  • Name: Nigel Rich
  • Position: Chairman
  • Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares
  • Date of transaction: 30 May 2022
  • Amount purchased: 140,000 @ £0.39
  • Total value: £54,180

Big Technologies

Last on the list of director dealings is Big Technologies (LSE: BIG). The AIM company provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry. It does so under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the US, and Colombia. Its share price is firmly in the red at -15% this year. However, this didn’t stop a top director from transferring a number of leftover shares to his self-invested personal pension (SIPP) account after buying and selling.

  • Name: Daren Morris
  • Position: Chief Financial Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares
  • Date of transaction: 27 May 2022
  • Amount purchased: 10,000 @ £2.91
  • Total value: £29,100
  • Name: Daren Morris
  • Position: Chief Financial Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Disposal of shares
  • Date of transaction: 27 May 2022
  • Amount sold: 10,000 @ £2.83
  • Total value: £28,300
  • Name: Daren Morris
  • Position: Chief Financial Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares
  • Date of transaction: 30 May 2022
  • Amount purchased: 15,000 @ £2.82
  • Total value: £42,300
  • Name: Daren Morris
  • Position: Chief Financial Officer
  • Nature of transaction: Disposal of shares
  • Date of transaction: 30 May 2022
  • Amount sold: 15,000 @ £2.81
  • Total value: £42,150

Types of shares in a SIP

To provide context, there are a few types of shares within a company’s share incentive plan (SIP). A SIP is an employee plan for companies within the UK to flexibly award equity to employees. Publicly listed companies normally exercise this option because it’s tax-efficient for both the employer and its employees.

Types of shares within a SIP (Source: BDO.co.uk)

In this instance, all the director dealings above bought and sold partnership shares. Employees can use a AIP to buy shares on a monthly basis or at the end of an ‘accumulation period’. If there is an accumulation period in effect, employees can buy shares at the market value at the beginning or end of the period.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 shares I’d buy to target a passive income of 7% per year

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why market volatility is helping him to boost the passive income from his portfolio and reveals five…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’m using dividend stocks to try and turn £2k into £4k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he's aiming to double his money by using dividend stocks to reap passive income.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

There are multiple beaten-down UK shares at the moment. Here are two that look particularly cheap right now.

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Investing through market volatility. How to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs

| Andrew Mackie

Navigating market volatility isn’t as daunting as it looks. This Fool outlines his strategy for coping with bouts of turbulence.

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares

| Stuart Blair

Although the FTSE 100 has outperformed other global indexes, there are still several bargains in its ranks. Here are two…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I fear for Lloyds’ share price

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price remains quite volatile as bargain hunters pile in and the bears pull out. Here's why I…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares unbelievable value at 87p?

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares are trading in penny stock territory, but our writer thinks there could be value on offer for me…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5%+ yields! Which FTSE 100 dividend stock should I buy this June?

| Royston Wild

I think now is a great time to go shopping for UK income shares. These two FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »