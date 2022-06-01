Home » Investing Articles » Why the Woodbois share price soared and fell in May

Why the Woodbois share price soared and fell in May

The Woodbois share price climbed to a year’s high in May, before falling back. What was behind the month’s ups and downs?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

The Woodbois (LSE: WBI) share price ended May at 5.85p. That’s a 3.5% drop. Nothing too exciting in itself, but it reflects a dramatic month.

Woodbois has a market-cap of only £117m. A sizeable chunk is owned by a small number of major shareholders. And when there’s a small free float, it doesn’t take a lot to get the share price moving.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The chart shows how volatile Woodbois shares have been:

The Woodbois share price started rising in April. It then spiked in May to reach a 52-week high of 9.39p, before turning tail and losing some of the gain.

The Woodbois business

Woodbois produces sustainable hardwood from its plantations in Gabon. But it is also getting into the carbon credits business, pending regulatory red tape.

Results for 2021 showed a headline profit for the first time. But it wasn’t all it seemed. It was dominated by large adjustments for the valuation of assets, based on changed accounting rules.

So profits from actually growing and selling wood haven’t really started rolling in yet. And the carbon business is still in its loss-making phase.

A Q1 update on 19 April revealed the company’s best quarter in terms of product volumes shipped since before the pandemic. So that will have given the Woodbois share price some support.

Then a paid article on 6 May claimed Woodbois was set to soar by 1,000%. And it turned up in search results. Curiously, after we covered it here at The Motley Fool, the story quickly disappeared. But it resurfaced, republished on 26 May, again without any financial justifications for its claims.

Is it a buy?

For me, it’s about deciding which business I’m thinking of investing in. Sustainable hardwood, or carbon credits? On the hardwood front, we’re looking at a trailing price-to-sales ratio (PSR) of around seven. That would be high for a company with stable sales. But Woodbois has assets that have barely been utilised, and the PSR could fall quite quickly. Good… so far.

But the risk for me is liquidity. Cash flow in 2021 was negative. And debt has grown so far in 2022. By the time sustainable profits and cash flow arrive, will shareholders suffer dilution? And then there’s the effect of rising debt on valuations too.

I have no interest in Woodbois’ carbon credits business right now. It might turn out to be profitable, but there’s really nothing to quantify at the moment. That means I can’t put any kind of valuation on it.

Developments

I’m just going to watch for for developments. And there have been a couple of interesting recent ones. Woodbois has partnered with World Forest ID, which will help with the traceability of its hardwood products. The extra confidence that provides should help the company’s sales prospects.

And then a “person closely associated” with a Woodbois non-executive director has just sold 30 million shares. It’s probably perfectly innocent, but I wonder why a person who presumably knows the business would sell if Woodbois is a ‘bargain buy’ now?

On balance, I’m not going to buy. I really want to see where the Woodbois share price goes over the next few months.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock, or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock is up an incredible 36% over the past three weeks. So will the growth continue as China's economy…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Imperial Brands shares are smoking hot

| Michael Wood-Wilson

I have bought Imperial Brands shares for my portfolio for the company’s defensive qualities, high dividend payouts and potential as…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Sientra: is this beaten-down Nasdaq growth stock a buy?

| Mark Tovey

Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022, but this up-and-coming breast implant manufacturer could bounce back given it faces…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

£3,000 to invest? Here are 2 of the best penny stocks to buy in June

| Harshil Patel

Penny stocks have tumbled this year. But there's an opportunity to snap up cheap shares. Our writer considers two top…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 lesser-known income stocks, paying 8.5%, to buy in June!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid sky-high inflation, I'm looking at income stocks to help my portfolio grow. These two offer huge yields, but are…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m buying the dip in top UK shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a few different ways that he's trying to buy top UK shares at the right time when…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy today

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Setting up a stock screen can be a good way to find the best shares to buy. Here are three…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build a passive income stream of £500 a month for retirement

| Harvey Jones

Buying dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares should give me a healthy passive income when I retire.

Read more »