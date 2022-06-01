Home » Investing Articles » Sientra: is this beaten-down Nasdaq growth stock a buy?

Sientra: is this beaten-down Nasdaq growth stock a buy?

Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022, but this up-and-coming breast implant manufacturer could bounce back given it faces limited competition.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have taken a tumble this year, with April being the worst month for the Nasdaq since October 2008. Now is arguably the time to start rifling through the discount bin for bargains.

The stock price of Californian breast implant manufacturer Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) has collapsed to $1 from a 52-week high of $9.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In my view, this medical aesthetics company has potential, given the high barriers to entry in the US breast implant market in the form of lengthy approval processes imposed by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

Analysts forecast the global breast implant market will grow 7.2% a year to 2025, driven by the selfie generation’s desire to achieve the perfect look.

There are only three companies authorised by the FDA to manufacture and distribute breast implants in the US – and although Sientra is the smallest player, with 13% of US market share, it is the only pure play available to investors, with rivals Mentor and Allergan owned by Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie, respectively.

Simply the breast

In 2012, Sientra’s implants were approved by the FDA, giving what had been a technologically stagnant duopoly – consisting of Mentor and Allergan – a shake-up.

Safety is a major concern for breast implant patients and their surgeons, and Sientra has a three-pronged sales pitch to win market share based on unique features of its products.

First, it offers “microtextured” implants. Texturing on the surface of implants is important to create “grip”, making dislocation less likely. Strictly speaking, this feature is not unique to Sientra’s products; however, the “texture” on some of its rivals’ products has been linked with a rare form of cancer called breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Allergan was forced to recall its Biocell textured implants in July 2019 over such concerns. Reportedly, Sientra’s “microtexturing” solution has achieved a happy medium, preventing “slippage” without creating an unacceptably high risk of BIA-ALCL.

Second, Sientra claims its products are “high strength” and have the lowest rupture rate in the industry, based on 10 years of data.

Finally, Sientra only sells its implants to board-certified or board-eligible plastic surgeons. This prudent strategy makes it less likely its company name will be embroiled in future scandals, as only the safest, most highly trained medical professionals use its products.

Double D on the financials

Here, DD stands for due diligence – so how do Sientra’s financials look?

Sientra has not turned a profit in since its founding in 2007, and in the year ending December 31 2021 its net loss was equal to $62.5m. However, this has to be seen in the context of a company that is investing heavily in its future growth.

From 2019 to 2021, its operating expenses – consisting of marketing, R&D and administration – have gone from being 183% of net sales to 112%. This indicates the company is moving quickly towards an operating profit, with the resumption of elective surgeries post-Covid likely to further hasten that increase in net sales relative to operating expenses.  

Of course, growth stocks in unprofitable companies are not for the faint hearted – especially in the current climate. But given my risk tolerance, I would be happy to buy Sientra while it is trading at multiples below those seen in March 2020.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Mark Tovey does not have a position in any of the companies mentioned.  The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

£3,000 to invest? Here are 2 of the best penny stocks to buy in June

| Harshil Patel

Penny stocks have tumbled this year. But there's an opportunity to snap up cheap shares. Our writer considers two top…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 lesser-known income stocks, paying 8.5%, to buy in June!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid sky-high inflation, I'm looking at income stocks to help my portfolio grow. These two offer huge yields, but are…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m buying the dip in top UK shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a few different ways that he's trying to buy top UK shares at the right time when…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy today

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Setting up a stock screen can be a good way to find the best shares to buy. Here are three…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d build a passive income stream of £500 a month for retirement

| Harvey Jones

Buying dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares should give me a healthy passive income when I retire.

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Could Top Gun give the Cineworld share price takeoff?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the big new Tom Cruise blockbuster turbo boost the Cineworld share price? Our writer explains why the film alone…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy and hold

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons these two cheap shares to buy now for his portfolio could prove to be good purchases in…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares look like a good buy for my portfolio. With solid prospects and a low price-to-earnings, could I double…

Read more »