Home » Investing Articles » Tesco shares are down 11%: should I buy now?

Tesco shares are down 11%: should I buy now?

Tesco shares have sunk over 11% year-to-date, currently sitting at 259p. Dylan Hood takes a look to see if now is the time to add this stock to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley

Image source: Getty Images

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares have been struggling recently, falling 11% year-to-date. What’s more, they’re down over 6% in the last 30 days. I think this is due to the recent market volatility, which has been caused by rising inflation and interest rates, as well as the Russia-Ukraine situation.

However, I actually think that the UK supermarket chain could be a good hedge against rising inflation. In addition to this, the stock is up over 15% in the past 12 months, with a current healthy dividend of 4.2%. So, should I see this latest share price drop as a chance to open a Tesco position in my portfolio? Let’s take a look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Reasons to be cheerful

As I mentioned, inflation is rising across the world. In fact, in the UK, the Consumer Price Index rose 7.8% year on year in April 2022. Interest rates are also on the rise in an effort to slow down the UK economy’s growth. While this will likely filter into rising costs for Tesco, I think the retailer could prove a consistent performer as the UK economy slows down. This is because of its ‘defensive’ nature. Being a provider of consumer staples, it will always have demand, regardless of the state of the economy. This should keep cash flow high, and dividend payments consistent.

Another reason I like the look of Tesco shares is the fact the firm has a huge online presence. Since 2020, it has been building its online delivery fleet and in January announced plans to open two more urban fulfillment centers. Analysts at Mintel have predicted that by 2025, the online grocery space could be worth upwards of £22bn. That’s £5bn higher than pre-pandemic levels. An investment in Tesco could be a great way to gain a stake in this growth.  

Not out of the woods yet

Both inflation and the cost of living are rising fast. This could lead to Tesco customers switching to cheaper alternatives, such as Lidl and Aldi. Both of these budget supermarkets are rapidly expanding, launching online delivery services that could poach customers from their larger peer due to their competitive pricing. Tesco operates with ultra-thin margins, so needs to remain competitively priced in order to stay profitable.

Its shares currently trade on a 13.2 price to earnings (P/E) ratio. While this isn’t outlandishly high, it’s still above the ‘value’ marker of 10 and under. For context, at their current share prices, competitors Marks and Spencer and J Sainsbury trade on P/E ratios of 10 and 8 respectively. This signals to me that Tesco could be overvalued.

Tesco shares: the verdict

Overall, I think the shares could be a good hedge against inflation and rising interest rates due to their defensive nature. However, I’ll hold back from adding this share to my portfolio, as the P/E ratio looks a little lofty compared to the broader industry. I’m going to wait until the results are released on 17 June before making my move.   

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 juicy penny stocks with growth potential to buy now!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite penny stocks that he believes could be set for a move higher.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing Articles

I’d buy the dip in these quality growth shares

| Paul Summers

This Fool is hunting for top growth shares to buy during this period of temporary market weakness. And he thinks…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

10.4% dividend yield!  Should I buy this sinking FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant income shares to buy. Here's a top dividend stock I'd buy following recent…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett and buying this mega-cap stock

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett has managed to build up his wealth with a host of excellent investments. Here's one of his top…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Zoom shares have dropped 66% in a year. Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at whether to buy Zoom shares, given that the stock has retraced all of its…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Down 40%, this high-yield FTSE 250 stock is a bargain buy

| Stuart Blair

Many FTSE 250 companies have so far struggled through 2022 due to macroeconomic uncertainties. After falling 40%, this one looks…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

At under 90p, are Rolls-Royce shares a screaming buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have crashed from over 150p in early November 2021 to under 90p. Does the slump leave this penny…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

Down 35%, is the JD Sports share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Sports share price has fallen over a third. Our writer is a shareholder in the firm and considers…

Read more »