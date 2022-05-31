More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
At under 90p, are Rolls-Royce shares a screaming buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have crashed from over 150p in early November 2021 to under 90p. Does the slump leave this penny…

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Down 35%, is the JD Sports share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The JD Sports share price has fallen over a third. Our writer is a shareholder in the firm and considers…

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
How I’d buy cheap shares today like Warren Buffett

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett loves buying great companies at reasonable prices. After US stocks slumped in 2022, I think he'd be buying…

Hand holding pound notes
3 reasons I’d buy Lloyds shares today

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares are down almost 20% since their high on 17 January 2022. But after falling almost 11p, I see…

Close-up of British bank notes
5 income shares to snap up today with 5%+ dividend yields

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of income shares has caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio thanks to their yields.

A happy dog wearing a Foolish jester cap.
Growth investing is a Foolish favourite right now!

| Sam Robson

We asked Fools on Twitter to vote on the investing style they're most drawn to currently, out of income, value…

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

| Royston Wild

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here's why the answer could be 'yes'. And here's…

