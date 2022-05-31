Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap shares to buy and hold

2 cheap shares to buy and hold

Our writer reckons these two cheap shares to buy now for his portfolio could prove to be good purchases in the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Just because a share has a low price does not make it cheap. For me, cheapness is about value. The share price needs to look like good value when weighed against the business prospects of the company. Using that approach, I have been looking for cheap shares to buy. Here are two I would consider buying today for my portfolio.

Photo-Me

The vending company Photo-Me (LSE: PHTM) not only operates the photo machines that give it its name. It also operates everything from self-service launderettes to juicemakers. This business has proven lucrative in the past. By putting its machines in spots that typically get lots of customer traffic, the company is able to profit from a sudden desire for refreshment or regular need to do laundry.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Operating across a variety of areas and in many countries has given it expertise in running a network spanning thousands of locations. Individual machines charging pennies or pounds at a time may not seem like big money spinners. But when added together at scale, they can be highly profitable. Last year, for example, the company reported post-tax profit of almost £22m.

That means its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 12. But earnings remain 50% or more below their pre-pandemic levels. Ongoing restrictions in some markets could continue to weigh on earnings this year. However, the company trades at a forward-looking P/E ratio in the single digits if it can get back to its former profit level. It also has a 4% dividend yield. I therefore see Photo-Me as cheap shares to buy for my portfolio.

Imperial Brands

Over the past year, the share price of Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) has moved up by 12%.

Despite that, I continue to see these shares as cheap. The P/E ratio is less than nine. One thing I think helps explain that is concern that earnings could shrink in future. The company has sold off some attractive assets like its premium cigar business and demand in its core cigarette business is likely to keep falling in coming years.

But asset sales have helped cut debt and the company’s focus on improving market share in key cigarette markets seems to be paying off. The company increased its aggregate market share in its top five markets during the first half. Although sales volumes slipped 0.7% compared to the same period the year before, pricing moves meant revenues actually increased slightly.

I do see long-term risks in Imperial’s business model. But with a yield of 9% I think they are reflected in the share price and would consider buying Imperial for my portfolio.

Cheap shares to buy

I own both of these shares. I would consider adding more to my portfolio. I think Photo-Me is a better for my risk profile than Imperial Brands. But I reckon the large Imperial dividend yield helps to compensate me for the risks I see in the shares.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Imperial Brands and Photo-Me. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Could Top Gun give the Cineworld share price takeoff?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the big new Tom Cruise blockbuster turbo boost the Cineworld share price? Our writer explains why the film alone…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares look like a good buy for my portfolio. With solid prospects and a low price-to-earnings, could I double…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

After the B&M share price crashes 15%, would I buy today?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The B&M share price plunged by almost 15% on Tuesday, following disappointing full-year results. But after falling so steeply, is…

Read more »

Aston Martin
Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price is down by two-thirds. Is this a recovery play hiding in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has taken a steep fall. With improving operating results, should our writer buy the shares…

Read more »

Paper fortune teller investment opportunities
Investing Articles

Are commodities the new tech stocks?

| Stephen Wright

As tech stocks fall and commodities rise, our author is wondering whether he should be looking at commodities stocks for…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

4 cheap shares I’d buy and hold in June!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These four cheap shares offer dividend yields ranging from roughly 8.5% to 11% a year. I'd buy all four to…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 income shares I’d snap up with a spare £300

| Christopher Ruane

As inflation threatens to eat into the value of money, our writer explains why he would add these two income…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 shares crashed in May. I’d buy 1 now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE 100 shares all dropped this month, plunging by up to 24%. But falling prices often reveal hidden value…

Read more »