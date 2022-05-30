Home » Investing Articles » The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here’s why the answer could be ‘yes’. And here’s why I’m already buying UK shares for the recovery.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has proven to be a challenging time for investors. Market volatility has been high and predictions of a stock market rally at the start of the year fizzled out quite quickly.

However, hopes that global share markets are now in recovery mode are beginning to pick up traction. Take Nigel Green, CEO of financial services firm deVere Group, for example. He says that “the markets have been shaken in recent months, but now I’m calling it: the bottom is very close.”

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In fact, Green goes on to say that “with a bounce on its way, investors should be positioning portfolios to take advantage of the rally.”

Positive signs

Green also says that fresh buying sprees by ‘insiders’ — in other words individuals who own more than 10% of a publicly-traded company’s voting shares — suggests the bottom is near. These individuals are “taking advantage of reasonable valuations to top-up stakes in quality companies,” he explains.

Green adds however that sensible investing is about more than just “piling into lower-priced, high-quality investments.” He stresses the importance of investing “judiciously” and being aware of “shifting economic landscapes and trends.”

Shrewd investment strategies

Taking the time to build a well-balanced stocks portfolio is also key to building long-term wealth. Green says that “a suitable balance across asset classes, geographical regions and sectors” reduces the chances of all assets in one’s portfolio declining at the same time.

He adds that investors can miss out on longer-term advantages if they don’t properly diversify their holdings, too.

Keeping a cool head

Dealing with periods of extreme volatility is part and parcel of stock market investing. No matter how much we try to remove emotion from our investing decisions we are, at the end of the day, only human. Staying cool when everyone else is heading for the exits is easier said than done. And particularly for less-experienced investors.

However, those individuals that manage to stay level-headed can avoid getting washed out. Sensible investing means taking a long-term approach and history shows us that stock markets always recover strongly from economic, political and social crises. This is why I haven’t sold a single share during the 2022 stock market crash.

Here’s what I’m doing now

In fact, I’ve taken the same approach as Green and been preparing for a fresh stock market rally. I’ve done this by building a shopping list of shares that I think have been oversold in 2022. So far, I’ve added Spire Healthcare Group and The Renewables Infrastructure Group to my portfolio. And I’ve increased my holdings in Games Workshop as well.

All these UK shares have fallen sharply during recent bouts of market volatility. But I’m confident in the long-term outlook for these stocks and I think they could rise strongly during a stock market recovery.

I’m using recent choppiness as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to run for the hills. And I plan to continue building my portfolio in the days and weeks ahead.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has positions in Spire Healthcare, The Renewables Infrastructure Group and Games Workshop. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Manchester United share price is down 23%. Time to buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the Manchester United share price falling after a tough year and rumors of a takeover, is it the perfect…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares are a slam-dunk buy!

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price has dipped from highs of around 220p. Here's why now seems the perfect time for me…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is Rivian stock the next Tesla?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flooded into Rivian stock before it crashed. Despite the collapse, it still has a huge market cap and plenty…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Can the BP share price climb higher after soaring 41% in a year?

| Charlie Carman

The BP share price has surged since falling to a five-year low in October 2020. Will the windfall tax on…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares today!

| Charlie Keough

Despite its fall this year, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he still likes Scottish Mortgage shares.

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks for the clean energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at these three growth stocks -- which stand to benefit from the clean energy revolution -- for my…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks to buy in June with £500 invested in each

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three of his favourite FTSE 100 plays at the moment, with options for both growth and…

Read more »