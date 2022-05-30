Growth investing is a Foolish favourite right now!

We asked Fools on Twitter to vote on the investing style they’re most drawn to currently, out of income, value and growth.

In choppy markets, many investors turn to dividend-paying stocks to help ‘steady the ship’. Although that’s not the only option available to them, of course. What about Benjamin Graham‘s baby, value investing, for instance? I put the question to our Twitter followers, and while there was a healthy variety of responses, one winner edged it: growth investing.

It was heartening to see, especially as I admit that I expected income investing to walk it. But truly, diversification is a core component of Foolish investing. I’d talk about the dangers of putting all one’s eggs in one basket, but I don’t want to preach to the choir.

And besides, I can let these Fools say it for me:

All of the above 👍 — Investagram (@Investagram2) May 27, 2022

Equally All Three — David N (@ni17540437) May 27, 2022

So while growth investing edged the poll, since I’ve brought up the importance of diversification, let me briefly run through The Motley Fool’s seven core principles of investing.

Buy businesses, not tickers Be a lifetime investor Diversify your holdings Fish where others aren’t Check emotions at the door Keep score Be Foolish and have fun

As I write, we’re seeing something of a global stocks rally. Throughout it all, I’ve been buying shares since it’s impossible to time the market, and I’d rather spend time in the market. I hope you have, too!