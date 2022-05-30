Home » Investing Articles » At $16, is NIO stock a no-brainer buy?

At $16, is NIO stock a no-brainer buy?

NIO stock has fallen a whopping 60% over the last 12 months, currently sitting at $16 a share. Is now the time to buy? This Fool investigates.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock surged throughout 2020, generating an astronomical 1,400% return for the year. However, 2021 seemed to stall this momentum, with the stock sinking 35%. 2022 has been a similar story, with the shares down over 50% year-to-date (and down 61% over 12 months).

However, after falling as low as $12, the shares seem to have regained some momentum, climbing almost 5% in the last five days. So, is now the right time for me to add it to my portfolio? Let’s investigate.   

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why NIO stock has fallen

As mentioned, NIO has had a pretty tough ride so far in 2022. I think the main reason for this is the threat of rising inflation and higher interest rates across the globe. Inflation is bad for firms like NIO, as it pushes up costs and erodes the value of future earnings. In addition to this, when it rises, central banks usually hike rates to control costs. This has been the case globally with both the US and UK raising rates in the past few months. As this happens, investors pull their money out of risky, pre-profit companies like NIO and seek safer investments.  

More specifically to NIO, the pandemic caused serious disruption. The recent Shanghai lockdown forced NIO to suspend production of vehicles in April. I expect this disruption to significantly impact revenues. In addition to this, NIO has been facing concerns over the possible delisting of its stock in the US. If this were to come to happen, then the firm would be cut off from a major source of capital, as well as a strong investor base. To mitigate this risk, it has listed secondary shares on both Honk Kong and Singapore’s exchanges. However, it seems the delisting speculation has been enough to drive the share price down.   

Future upside

NIO stock isn’t out of the woods yet, but I think there are reasons to be excited.

In its 2021 Q4 results the firm announced a 118% increase in vehicle sales. In addition to this, margins rose to 20% from 12% in 2020. As a consequence, gross profits rose 264% year on year, reaching just over $1bn. I find these figures extremely hard to ignore when considering the investment case for NIO.

In my opinion, NIO looks cheap too. It currently trades on a modest 4.8 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For context, market leader Tesla trades on a much higher 12.1 P/S ratio. Close competitor Xpeng trades on a 6.2 P/S ratio, so at the current low price, NIO could be undervalued.

The verdict

Overall, I like the current price of NIO as an entry point for a position. Although it may dip further in the coming months, I think the stock could offer some significant upside in the long term, especially considering its cheap-looking P/S ratio. In addition to this, the company’s growth has been outstanding. Therefore, I would be happy to buy NIO at $16 for my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

| Royston Wild

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here's why the answer could be 'yes'. And here's…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Manchester United share price is down 23%. Time to buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the Manchester United share price falling after a tough year and rumors of a takeover, is it the perfect…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares are a slam-dunk buy!

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price has dipped from highs of around 220p. Here's why now seems the perfect time for me…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is Rivian stock the next Tesla?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flooded into Rivian stock before it crashed. Despite the collapse, it still has a huge market cap and plenty…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Can the BP share price climb higher after soaring 41% in a year?

| Charlie Carman

The BP share price has surged since falling to a five-year low in October 2020. Will the windfall tax on…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares today!

| Charlie Keough

Despite its fall this year, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he still likes Scottish Mortgage shares.

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks for the clean energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at these three growth stocks -- which stand to benefit from the clean energy revolution -- for my…

Read more »