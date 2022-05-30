Home » Investing Articles » 3 secret dividend shares I’d buy to fight inflation

3 secret dividend shares I’d buy to fight inflation

Inflation hit 9% in April. Paul Summers highlights three dividend shares he’d buy with a view of limiting the damage to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

Most income seekers stick to buying companies from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. However today, I’m taking a closer look at the three dividend shares I reckon many UK investors haven’t considered as a way of tackling inflation.

Strix

Kettle safety control manufacturer Strix (LSE: KETL) is a stock I’ve held for a few years now. Although not the sort of company to get the pulse racing, it has a huge share of a niche market.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Unfortunately, Strix is also an example of how far small-cap stocks can tumble when investors get scared. Having steadily climbed in value since listing in 2017, shares have given back a lot of their gains over the last nine months.

Am I bothered? Not really, especially as the company has already shown itself to be a consistent dividend hiker. Right now, the shares yield a forecast 4.6%. That’s clearly not enough to beat inflation, but it will help take the sting out. Despite the risks involved in buying shares, it’s also a far better return than I’d get from a cash savings account right now.

The resurgence of Covid-19 in China could cause more supply chain disruption for Strix. But with current trading meeting expectations, I think a lot of this is already priced in.

I’d happily buy more today.

Central Asia Metals

Copper miner Central Asia Metals (LSE: CAML) is another dividend share I’d be comfortable buying. The business is based in Kazakhstan and also has a lead, zinc and silver operation in Macedonia.

Naturally, the share price of any resource play is likely to be volatile and CAML is no exception. The stock has jumped all over the place year-to-date and I suspect will continue to do so, especially if the conflict in Eastern Europe drags on.

As far as income is concerned however, this stock looks like a winner. Based on analyst projections, the shares currently yield an inflation-battling 7.2%. The payouts should be covered well over twice by profit too.

Considering the potentially huge demand for copper in the years ahead (due to the green energy revolution), this dividend share also looks cheap at less than six times forecast earnings.

Premier Asset Management

Asset managers have been hit hard by people moving their money out of the markets. Premier Asset Management (LSE: PMI) is just one example. The company’s share price has dropped by over a third in 2022 even though it’s up over 10% in a year.

Even management believes there could be more to come. In last week’s half-year results, CEO Mike O’Shea said the outlook for investment markets “remains uncertain.”

On a more positive note, Premier also reported a 60% rise in pre-tax profit in the six months to the end of March. That should mean that dividends are safe for now. Speaking of which, the interim payout was kept steady at 3.7p per share. If it does the same with the final payout, the shares currently yield a massive 8.1%!

Of course, Premier is just one option for investors in a very competitive space. A risk here is that it may need to lower its fees in an effort to remain competitive.

Then again, this might not be necessary. No less than 90% of its funds have outperformed the median return over three years.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Paul Summers owns shares in Strix. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A happy dog wearing a Foolish jester cap.
Investing Articles

Growth investing is a Foolish favourite right now!

| Sam Robson

We asked Fools on Twitter to vote on the investing style they're most drawn to currently, out of income, value…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

| Royston Wild

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here's why the answer could be 'yes'. And here's…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Manchester United share price is down 23%. Time to buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the Manchester United share price falling after a tough year and rumors of a takeover, is it the perfect…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares are a slam-dunk buy!

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price has dipped from highs of around 220p. Here's why now seems the perfect time for me…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is Rivian stock the next Tesla?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flooded into Rivian stock before it crashed. Despite the collapse, it still has a huge market cap and plenty…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Can the BP share price climb higher after soaring 41% in a year?

| Charlie Carman

The BP share price has surged since falling to a five-year low in October 2020. Will the windfall tax on…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares today!

| Charlie Keough

Despite its fall this year, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he still likes Scottish Mortgage shares.

Read more »