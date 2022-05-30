Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks to buy now

2 penny stocks to buy now

I’m looking to bolster my shares portfolio without spending a fortune. Here are two top penny stocks I think could help supercharge my returns on a shoestring.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping cart with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

Searching for penny stocks to buy can be a great way to identify the growth heroes of the future. Here are two such low-cost UK shares I think are terrific buys for my portfolio following recent market volatility.

Vertu Motors

What it does: Sells new and used vehicles (and provides after-sales services) through its 160 showrooms.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Friday’s closing price: 58.4p per share

I believe revenues at motor retailer Vertu Motors (LSE: VTU) could rocket as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) increases.

According to Uswitch, the number of EVs on British roads leapt tenfold between 2015 and 2020 (to 447,359 units). Uptake of these low-carbon vehicles has boomed all over the world as worries over the climate crisis have intensified. And EV sales have been boosted more recently by soaring petrol and diesel prices.

I’m concerned about how supply chain issues could damage profits at businesses like Vertu. This threatens to keep nudging vehicle prices higher — a dangerous scenario as the cost of living crisis worsens — and could also result in stock shortages.

However, Vertu Motors has so far been able to navigate these problems effectively. And this fills me with encouragement. Adjusted pre-tax profits soared to a record level of £80.7m in the 12 months to February. This was helped by gross margins rising to a fatty 12% as unit shortages boosted prices.

Today Vertu Motors trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.7 times. I think this fails to reflect the penny stock’s excellent growth opportunities during the EV explosion.

Kingspan Group

What it does: A supplier of construction products with a focus on the ‘green’ economy.
Friday’s closing price: 75.9 euro cents per share

I believe Kingspan Group (LSE: KGP) could thrive over the next decade too as the drive for energy efficiency picks up.

Kingspan sells a huge range of building materials but is perhaps best known as a titan in the field of insulation products. Sales of these products are rising as companies and consumers try to reduce their carbon footprints and cut power bills.

Indeed, emergency callout specialist Homeserve has witnessed “early signs of a shift of emphasis” towards green home improvements. It said last week that people are beginning to switch away from kitchen and bathroom upgrades, for example, towards cost-saving improvements like insulation and fitting solar panels.

Penny stock Kingspan is about more than just insulation, however. It supplies products that improve the amount of natural light entering a building, reducing the need for lighting. Other solutions include the management of water and wastewater and boosting a structure’s ventilation.

Sales at Kingspan would take a hit if inflation keeps soaring and the construction industry slows. However, I think this threat is more than reflected by the company’s recent share price slump. As a long-term investor I think Kingspan could be a brilliant dip buy for me right now.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Homeserve and Vertu Motors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Are Darktrace shares a ‘no-brainer’ growth buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares have slumped since their peak in late 2021, amid some bad publicity. I'm wondering if I'm seeing a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

The stock market bottom is “close”! Here’s how I’m preparing for a rally

| Royston Wild

Could a fresh stock market rally be just around the corner? Here's why the answer could be 'yes'. And here's…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Manchester United share price is down 23%. Time to buy?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the Manchester United share price falling after a tough year and rumors of a takeover, is it the perfect…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares are a slam-dunk buy!

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price has dipped from highs of around 220p. Here's why now seems the perfect time for me…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is Rivian stock the next Tesla?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors flooded into Rivian stock before it crashed. Despite the collapse, it still has a huge market cap and plenty…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Can the BP share price climb higher after soaring 41% in a year?

| Charlie Carman

The BP share price has surged since falling to a five-year low in October 2020. Will the windfall tax on…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage shares today!

| Charlie Keough

Despite its fall this year, in this article Charlie Keough explains why he still likes Scottish Mortgage shares.

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

3 growth stocks for the clean energy revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at these three growth stocks -- which stand to benefit from the clean energy revolution -- for my…

Read more »