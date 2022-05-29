Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy these 3 UK income shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June

I’d buy these 3 UK income shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA in June

These three dirt-cheap UK dividend heroes would sit nicely inside my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Compass pointing towards 'best price'

Image source: Getty Images.

Sometimes I think we forget just how valuable the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance is. The ability to invest in shares without paying income tax and capital gains tax for life is quite something.

As the UK tax burden hits a 70-year high, the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance looks more valuable than ever.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I use mine to invest in global shares using low-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs) and investment trusts. But for the UK, I prefer individual shares. 

Tax-free income inside a Stocks and Shares ISA

Inflation is rocketing, and buying dividend income shares is a good way of protecting the real value of my money. Many top FTSE 100 income stocks offer eye-catching yields, while trading at temptingly low valuations. That’s where I would target my efforts in June.

I find asset manager and insurer Legal & General Group almost impossible to resist right now. It offers an income of 7.04% a year, yet trades at just 7.56 times earnings. That would fit very nicely inside my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. 

L&G’s share price has performed poorly for years. But now it is showing signs of life, as profits recover after the pandemic. At today’s low entry price I don’t feel that I’m overpaying. I hope to benefit when it finally swings back into fashion, but I’m in no major rush. While I wait, I’ll keep reinvesting my dividends to buy more stock.

I would take my next Stocks and Shares ISA pick from the mining sector. Globally diversified metals and minerals expert Rio Tinto offers a frankly incredible yield of 11.10%, yet is valued at an equally incredible 5.4 times earnings. 

Investors are worried that falling demand from China will hit the price of steel and other metals, denting revenues. A global recession would aggravate that. Yet I always expect ups and downs with commodity stocks. That’s what I would aim to hold Rio for the long term (by which I mean decades). June looks like a good time to buy it.

I’d buy this UK dividend share too

I would balance that with some defensive solidity, and make GlaxoSmithKline my final Stocks and Shares ISA pick for June. The pharmaceutical giant yields 4.62% and trades at 15.49 times earnings. Personally, I would always hold Glaxo. I would rather have bought it a year ago when the share price was around 30% lower. But I still think it offers good value today. 

Glaxo chief executive Emma Walmsley is talking of a landmark year, as the group spins off its consumer healthcare unit. Its speciality medicines and vaccines are showing “good momentum”, with Q1 vaccines division sales up 36% at £1.7bn.

Let’s hope Walmsley finally rewards loyal investors by hiking the dividend. That would give me even more income, which I’d reinvest for long-term growth inside my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Everybody’s worrying about a stock market crash. Why aren’t I?

| Harvey Jones

When the next stock market crash comes, I'll be buying shares rather than selling them.

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy FTSE 100 shares?

| Alan Oscroft

With economic conditions worsening, many people are understandably worried about investing in FTSE 100 shares right now.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer dividend stocks to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

Passive income has become crucial for investors to help beat inflation. Here are two dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Full length shot of a happy senior couple drinking coffee and spending time together at home
Investing Articles

3 simple steps for lifelong passive income with £150 a month

| Charlie Carman

Our writer outlines how he'd aim to earn passive income from the stock market by saving and investing less than…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

Top British stocks to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share their 'best of British' stock picks for June, including shares in the electronics…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These 2 cheap shares dived last week. I’d buy 1 today

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although global stock markets rebounded hard this week, these two cheap shares were left behind in this surge. But I…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Down 40% in 2022, should I buy this 6.3% yield for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| George Theodosi

Royal Mail shares have sold off aggressively due to lower parcel volumes and higher-than-expected inflation. Time to add them to…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with dividend yields of up to 9%

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three cheap FTSE 250 shares all offer market-thrashing dividend yields of up to 8.7% a year. But which would…

Read more »