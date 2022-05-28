Home » Investing Articles » These 2 cheap shares dived last week. I’d buy 1 today

These 2 cheap shares dived last week. I’d buy 1 today

Although global stock markets rebounded hard this week, these two cheap shares were left behind in this surge. But I think one offers deep value today.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Last week was pretty good to the UK’s FTSE 100. The blue-chip index rose by almost 2.7% over five trading days — one of its best weeks since early April. But not all Footsie shares did well last week, because this particular rising tide didn’t lift all boats. So today I went looking in the FTSE 100 for cheap shares that lost ground last week.

The FTSE 100’s winners and losers last week

Although the FTSE 100 added 2.7% last week, its constituents’ shares had widely dispersed returns — as I’d expect. Of 100 shares, 83 rose in value. These gains ranged from a mere 0.1% to a tidy 21.3%. The average rise across these gainers came to 5.8%. But it’s among last week’s losers that I’m searching for cheap shares.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

At the other end of the scale lie 17 shares that declined in value last week. These declines ranged from just 0.8% to a hefty 13.8%. The average decline across all those losers was 3.1%. That’s 5.8 percentage points behind the wider FTSE 100 index.

Finding cheap shares among the fallers

For the record, these two stocks were among the three worst-performing FTSE 100 shares last week (#98 and #99 respectively).

CompanyUnited Utilities GroupSSE
Share price1,034.24p1,746.65p
One-week price change-9.0%-9.4%
12-month price change5.2%13.3%
Market value£7.1bn£18.7bn
Price/earnings ratio7.2
Earnings yield13.8%
Dividend yield4.2%4.9%
Dividend cover2.8
Figures based on Friday’s closing prices

As you can see, both shares dropped by at least 9% last week. And that’s largely because these companies — United Utilities Group and SSE (formerly Scottish and Southern Energy) — are energy utilities. On Thursday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 25% windfall tax on the excess profits of UK energy suppliers. As a result, shares in UK energy and oil & gas companies took a beating. But do either of these shares look cheap to me today?

I’d buy SSE today for its dividend yield

As regulated utilities, these companies’ earnings and profitability are strictly regulated by Ofgem, the UK’s independent Office of Gas and Electricity Markets. Although this restricts their business models and so on, it also means that both companies have reliable (and steadily rising) revenues.

As a veteran value investor, I’m more drawn to SSE’s shares than those of United Utilities. Currently, SSE stock trades on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2 and a bumper earnings yield of 13.8%. What’s more, its dividend yield of 4.9% is at least a percentage point higher than the FTSE 100’s cash yield. To me, these fundamentals suggest that SSE might be the better bargain of these two cheap shares.

Energy suppliers could face tougher times

Recently, energy producers and utility companies have become easy targets for politicians. But what starts out as a one-off £5bn windfall tax might eventually evolve into a higher permanent tax burden for these businesses. This would be bad news for the future earnings and dividends of these companies. Even so, I like the look of SSE as a good fit for my family portfolio, so I’d still buy these cheap shares today for their passive income!

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Down 40% in 2022, should I buy this 6.3% yield for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| George Theodosi

Royal Mail shares have sold off aggressively due to lower parcel volumes and higher-than-expected inflation. Time to add them to…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with dividend yields of up to 9%

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three cheap FTSE 250 shares all offer market-thrashing dividend yields of up to 8.7% a year. But which would…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas I’m using today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares three passive income ideas he's already using. They're dividend shares -- and he'd consider buying more of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy dividend shares?

| Alan Oscroft

As economic pressures increase, concerns are growing over dividend shares. Here's why I think it's right to buy now, not…

Read more »

Middle age senior woman sitting at the table at home working using computer laptop clueless and confused expression with arms and hands raised.
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy UK stocks?

| Paul Summers

Markets remain volatile but this Fool doesn't care. He's busy buying great UK stocks on the cheap.

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

A top-quality growth stock to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have sunk this year, with inflationary pressures being the primary reason. Here's one that looks unfairly beaten-down.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

How I’m protecting my portfolio from a stock market crash in 2022

| Peter McMullan

I am investing in this asset class to protect my portfolio from high inflation, slower growth, or a stock market…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 stock to buy and hold to boost returns!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 100 stock he believes could boost returns for his holdings including raising his passive income…

Read more »