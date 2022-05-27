Home » Investing Articles » Why Kingfisher’s DIY empire could mean it’s a recession-proof stock

Why Kingfisher’s DIY empire could mean it’s a recession-proof stock

Kingfisher’s stock has been pummelled in recent months, but historically DIY stores have done well during recessions.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF)’s stock enjoyed a massive rally during the pandemic, as investors bet big on locked-down Brits spending more time on home improvement projects. From January 2020 to July 2021, Kingfisher’s share price increased by 71%.

But the multinational home improvement giant has stalled since the summer of 2021, with its share price plummeting by roughly a third to the present day.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

While Kingfisher may have been catapulted too high during the pandemic as investors put narrative before fundamentals, I think the company is now in oversold territory – its stock trading at around 75% of book value.

Tighten your utility belts

Kingfisher’s retail-centric business model is unfairly attracting investors’ scorn, as rampant inflation and the spectre of an impending recession spook the market.

In fact, a weaker consumer has historically been a boon for the DIY ethos. Doing routine maintenance yourself and repairing what you own rather than replacing it is an obvious cost-cutting strategy. During the 2008 recession, US home and garden improvement retailers Tractor Supply Co. and Sherwin-Williams Co. performed strongly for precisely this reason.

While investors have been flocking to healthcare, utilities and discount retailers looking for shelter from a possible recession, I believe DIY stores are presently an overlooked haven.

A boom in home improvement

Official data from the ONS show UK councils granted almost 4,500 applications every week to people wanting to carry out major work on their homes last year — a massive 33% increase from 2020, taking the total to levels not seen since 2007. The applications include works that need planning permission, such as loft extensions, garages, swimming pools and conservatories.

People are increasingly choosing to have their own homes done up, rather than selling up and buying a better property. That spells good news for Kingfisher’s Screwfix, which is the UK’s largest retailer of trade tools, accessories and hardware products.

Hammering home the point

In the year ending January 2022, Kingfisher reported an increase in earnings per share of 43%. The company has shown it is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, returning £300m through a buyback on 28 April.

Meanwhile, its growth story is not over, with 80 new Screwfix stores on the way in the UK and Ireland, and its balance sheet looking healthy with a positive net cash position.

Analysts expect a considerable decline in like-for-like sales across Kingfisher’s main markets in 2022/23 as the stay-at-home DIY boom softens. A 7.3% fall is forecast in the UK and Ireland, while in France a smaller decline of 2.9% is predicted.

The year-on-year contraction forecast for 2022/23 does not put a spanner in the works for me, however, as it is a natural artefact of a once-in-generation DIY boom fuelled by the whole world being confined indoors during the pandemic.

With Kingfisher well positioned to capture growth in both the DIY and DIFM (do-it-for-me) sectors across multiple European markets and its share price looking seriously depressed, I consider it an attractive buy for my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

With no cash to invest, here’s how a falling stock market could still help me to get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why falling share prices might be good news even for an investor with no cash on the…

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Lloyds, IAG, SSE

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's director dealings from three of the…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

4 recession stocks that I’d buy to protect myself

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the recession stocks he has on his watchlist, ready to go if the economy…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red… and I’m still smiling

| Sam Robson

Having not invested through a downturn before, this is the first time I've seen my Stocks and Shares ISA showing…

Read more »

University graduate student diploma piggy bank
Investing Articles

Should I be concerned about the windfall tax for my BP shares?

| Michelle Freeman

What does the new UK windfall tax mean for the BP share price? Michelle Freeman digs into the details to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

What Warren Buffett’s wisdom and investing in stocks will teach you about life

| Luke Reddy

Investing is a journey of self-discovery. So what will stocks and the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett teach you…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ income stocks to buy today!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid soaring inflation, I'm looking at these income stocks, offering big yields, to grow my portfolio.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

How I’d buy the dip in quality UK stocks with £750

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the concept of buying the dip, and talks through the UK stocks he's going to buy at…

Read more »