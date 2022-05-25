Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares drop to 44p. Should I buy now?

Lloyds shares drop to 44p. Should I buy now?

After a bright start to 2022, Lloyds shares have since slipped almost 8% this year. At 44p, should I buy or shun this popular banking stock today?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares are among the most widely held and traded here in the UK. For example, among one major broker’s clients, they were the #5 most-bought and #7 most-sold shares last week. But it’s been a rocky road for Lloyds shares over the past 12 months, because they have oscillated wildly.

Lloyds shares’ long decline

For the record, here’s how the Lloyds share price has performed over seven different time periods:

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

One day-1.1%
Five days-0.7%
One month-3.0%
Year to date-7.8%
Six months-11.1%
One year-9.7%
Five years-38.6%

As you can see, over all seven timescales, Lloyds shares have lost value. They’re down nearly 8% in 2022, almost 10% over one year, and have slumped by close to 40% over half a decade. So this share is a dog with fleas that I should steer well clear of, correct? Not necessarily, because when I buy into a company, I’m buying its future and not its past.

Six negatives for the Black Horse bank

There’s a lot to be worried about in the world when considering whether to buy Lloyds shares. Red-hot inflation has forced central banks to raise interest rates. Also, rising prices are crimping consumer spending, raising fears of a recession. Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for the past three months. The Chinese economy is slowing down, hampered by falling factory output and a weakened property market. And the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t quite over yet.

None of this is good news for the UK’s leading retail banks, including Lloyds. What’s more, after growing strongly in 2019-21, UK house-price growth is predicted to decline in 2022-23. With house prices at record highs and mortgage rates rising, the air may slowly hiss out of our housing bubble. And Lloyds (and its shares) is heavily exposed to any weakness, because it owns the UK’s largest mortgage book.

I see this share as too cheap today

Despite all these negatives, I still view Lloyds shares as too cheap right now. That’s because as a bargain-hunting investor, I’m drawn to stocks with ‘value’ attributes. And the Black Horse bank fits that bill for me. Here are the group’s latest fundamentals:

Share price44.02p
52-week high (on 17 January 2022)56.00p
52-week low (on 7 March 2022)38.10p
Market value£30.5bn
Price/earnings ratio5.9
Earnings yield16.9%
Dividend yield4.5%

Lloyds shares currently trade at 44.02p, almost 12p (-21.4%) below their January high. But they have also bounced back 15.5% from their 7 March low.

What’s more, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9 and an earnings yield of almost 17%, the shares appear to be among the cheapest FTSE 100 stocks. I may be missing something, but it seems to me that Mr Market has marked down this stock into bargain-bin territory. Furthermore, I’m attracted to the bank’s dividend yield of 4.5% a year, which beats the Footsie’s 4% cash yield.

In summary, there’s a whole lot to worry about around the world right now. But I see all this pessimism as built into Lloyds shares today. Hence, though I don’t own this stock, I would buy Lloyds shares today for their cash dividends and hoped-for future capital gains!

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

After plunging 40%, is Snap stock a no-brainer buy? 

| Stuart Blair

Snap stock fell around 40% yesterday, due to an update saying it would miss Q2 revenue and profit expectations. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why growth stocks will continue to fall

| Peter McMullan

With central banks around the world fretting over inflation, and the UK likely to enter a recession, I think growth…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a week to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers how starting small but early could reap…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

I’m listening to SIPP millionaires to improve my returns

| Christopher Ruane

How do pension millionaires choose their SIPP shares? Christopher Ruane looks at their approach and how it could help his…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Which would I buy now: BT or Vodafone shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

BT and Vodafone shares have both risen in value over one year, but have been big losers over five years.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in the stock market for June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains where he'd allocate £1,000 of his money in the stock market over the next month, despite recent…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why this falling market could be a great opportunity to boost my passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices coming down and dividend yields going up, Stephen Wright thinks there’s a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I’ll invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for diversification

| Andrew Woods

Diversification can be a key to investment success -- so it makes sense to incorporate this principle into my Stocks…

Read more »