How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 10-year time frame

As an investor with a long-term mindset, I think of a Stocks and Shares ISA in terms of years not months. That has some implications for how I go about choosing shares to buy in it.

Fade out fads

Some businesses do very well while their product or service matches a short-lived fashion. But that is not the basis I would want for a long-term investment case.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios. Click here to claim your free copy now!

How can I decide what might turn out to be a short-term fad, versus the start of a long-term trend? There is no easy way to tell, in my view, but a company with a single business line that seems very on-trend now strikes me as more likely to end up looking like a fad than a business that has a variety of revenue streams.

Think about the future world

The world 10 years from now will likely seem different in some ways, but reassuringly familiar in others. I think some business areas will remain in high demand, from network operators such as National Grid to retailers like Tesco.

I think some businesses may need to change themselves to stay relevant but have a strong base on which to build. For example, shifts in homeware trends could hurt Dunelm – but they could also provide an opportunity.

Meanwhile, other areas could see demand declines. That is one concern I have about tobacco shares like British American Tobacco.

I cannot future-proof my portfolio, as no one knows what will happen in coming years. Even if I am right about a broad business area, for example, maybe I will be wrong about a particular company within that area. But what I can do is try to increase my margin of safety. If I think one business area is very likely to see sustained demand in a decade, that makes it more attractive for me to explore than a sector I think may lack staying power.

Focus on value, not just share price

Short-term swings in share price may come out in the wash over a longer investing time frame. Whether I buy a share now or next month for a few pennies less, might make little difference to my long-term returns if the business performs strongly enough.

That is why I look for businesses I think can create substantial value over the course of years. However, although share price is only one part of that it is still a part. So I cannot simply ignore it. No matter how good a company’s long-term prospects, its attractiveness for my Stocks and Shares ISA will be reduced if the share price looks too expensive to me. For example, I like the business model and competitive advantage of Dechra Pharmaceuticals. But it has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52. I think I can find better value for my Stocks and Shares ISA elsewhere.

Investing a Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term

I look for the same thing each time I buy shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA – does the business in question have a competitive advantage that could enable it to be profitable over the long term? If so, is the current share price attractive enough to offer me value?