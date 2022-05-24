Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 10-year time frame

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 10-year time frame

Our writer explains how he focusses his Stocks and Shares investment choices by using a long-term perspective.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

As an investor with a long-term mindset, I think of a Stocks and Shares ISA in terms of years not months. That has some implications for how I go about choosing shares to buy in it.

Fade out fads

Some businesses do very well while their product or service matches a short-lived fashion. But that is not the basis I would want for a long-term investment case.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

How can I decide what might turn out to be a short-term fad, versus the start of a long-term trend? There is no easy way to tell, in my view, but a company with a single business line that seems very on-trend now strikes me as more likely to end up looking like a fad than a business that has a variety of revenue streams.

Think about the future world

The world 10 years from now will likely seem different in some ways, but reassuringly familiar in others. I think some business areas will remain in high demand, from network operators such as National Grid to retailers like Tesco.

I think some businesses may need to change themselves to stay relevant but have a strong base on which to build. For example, shifts in homeware trends could hurt Dunelm – but they could also provide an opportunity.

Meanwhile, other areas could see demand declines. That is one concern I have about tobacco shares like British American Tobacco.

I cannot future-proof my portfolio, as no one knows what will happen in coming years. Even if I am right about a broad business area, for example, maybe I will be wrong about a particular company within that area. But what I can do is try to increase my margin of safety. If I think one business area is very likely to see sustained demand in a decade, that makes it more attractive for me to explore than a sector I think may lack staying power.

Focus on value, not just share price

Short-term swings in share price may come out in the wash over a longer investing time frame. Whether I buy a share now or next month for a few pennies less, might make little difference to my long-term returns if the business performs strongly enough.

That is why I look for businesses I think can create substantial value over the course of years. However, although share price is only one part of that it is still a part. So I cannot simply ignore it. No matter how good a company’s long-term prospects, its attractiveness for my Stocks and Shares ISA will be reduced if the share price looks too expensive to me. For example, I like the business model and competitive advantage of Dechra Pharmaceuticals. But it has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52. I think I can find better value for my Stocks and Shares ISA elsewhere.

Investing a Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term

I look for the same thing each time I buy shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA – does the business in question have a competitive advantage that could enable it to be profitable over the long term? If so, is the current share price attractive enough to offer me value?

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco and Dunelm. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider the 7% Legal & General dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield of 7% is one reason our writer would consider buying the shares for his…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 defensive stock?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for defensive stock options for his holdings and delves deeper into this FTSE 250 food manufacturing…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ FTSE 250 shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing a lot of attractive dividend shares in the FTSE 250 right now. This approach gives me some very…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

The SSE share price slumps by 11%! Should I buy today?

| Harshil Patel

The SSE share price tumbled today after talks of a windfall tax on electricity generators. Our writer considers if it’s…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I own instead of Woodbois

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer prefers these three penny shares over hot stock Woodbois -- which is why he has bought them.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled in price. Here’s why I’d buy it now!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled to nearly half of its value since the start of 2022. This presents a…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

My top 5 big dividend stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

With soaring inflation, I'm looking at dividend stocks to increase my returns in the near term and keep my portfolio…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

| Peter McMullan

Financial markets have fallen substantially so far in 2022, so I’m creating a portfolio for my Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »