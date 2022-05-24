Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.11% this year, the FTSE 250 is sharply down and inflation is soaring. This is my plan for a possible stock market crash.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor

Image source: Getty Images.

A stock market crash could be on the horizon, but bear markets present investors with opportunities as well as challenges.

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 if share prices tank.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Defensive shares

Defensive stocks would be my first investments in a stock market crash. They’re more likely to deliver stable returns and reliable dividends during turbulent economic times. This is where the FTSE 100 index showcases strength with a wide selection of defensive equities among its constituents.

I’m particularly drawn to utilities stock, SSE (LSE: SSE). The energy company marries a cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.82 with a respectable 4.27% dividend yield. An attractive combination.

Shareholders may be concerned by Treasury plans to impose a windfall tax on electricity generators’ £10bn excess profits, including wind farm operators. This is a potential headwind to further growth in the SSE share price, which is up 25% over 52-weeks.

However, the policy’s precise impact remains to be seen. On balance, I think this stock could be a good buy for me in a stock market crash.

I’d also seek to diversify my defensive stock purchases into other market sectors. For example, drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE) is a Footsie stalwart that’s significantly surpassed its pre-pandemic high. The Diageo share price is down 11% this year. Further selling in a stock market crash could present an attractive buying opportunity in my view.

The company’s consistently distributed dividends to shareholders for over two decades, even throughout the Global Financial Crisis. Coupled with an impressive history of index-beating returns, I regard Diageo shares as quality investments despite the expensive P/E ratio of 28 that represents a risk.

Growth stocks

It’s harder to identify growth stocks I’d buy without knowing the dynamics of the next stock market crash. But bargains can always be found amid the chaos of a bear market. I’d devote a portion of my total investment to snapping up cheap shares with strong growth potential.

One candidate I have my eye on is FTSE 250 tech stock Kainos (LSE: KNOS). The Belfast-based business specialises in digital transformation, counting the NHS and Home Office among its clients. Kainos also partners with Workday on consulting and software solutions.

The Kainos share price has taken a beating this year — it’s down 31.5%. The stock also isn’t cheap at a P/E ratio of 38.48, which again, is a risk. However, Kainos recently posted encouraging financial results for FY22. Revenue was up 29%, breaking the £300m barrier, and the company posted a 3% uptick in adjusted pre-tax profit.

I view any further heavy selling in Kainos shares as a gift to establish a position in a company with a bright future.

Why I’m not worried about a stock market crash

Bear markets form a natural part of the boom and bust cycle. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, but patient investors have been rewarded historically by adopting a long-term buy-and-hold approach.

If the stock market crashes, I’d invest £1,000 into a blend of defensive stocks and beaten-down growth stocks with a view to securing good returns in years to come. Bargain hunting when stocks go on sale is one reason I maintain a healthy cash position in addition to the peace of mind during periods of elevated share price volatility.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Carman does not own a position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Kainos. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. So is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't see the Rolls-Royce share price as a bargain. So why has he been buying the stock?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett about investing for the future

| Christopher Ruane

How does Warren Buffett incorporate an uncertain future into his investment strategy? Christopher Ruane explores what he's learnt from the…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price has fallen 25%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Alphabet share price has fallen sharply in 2022 -- and our writer scents a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target yearly dividends of £1,350

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate substantial dividend income. Here's how he…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: how I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some shares to buy now for his portfolio that he hopes offer both growth and income prospects.

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explores three FTSE 100 shares that could protect the value of his stock market portfolio in the event…

Read more »