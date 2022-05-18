Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Tesla shares. Should I buy too?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Tesla shares. Should I buy too?

Tesla continues to be one of the hottest shares on the stock market right now. Zaven Boyrazian discusses whether he would buy the stock.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners

Image source: Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have had a rough run these past few weeks. In fact, since the start of April, the stock has fallen by over 33%, although it’s still up by an impressive 32% versus 12 months ago. And it seems this recent tumble has sparked a new wave of buying activity from Hargreaves Lansdown investors. Tesla is now the second most popular stock to buy on the platform by transaction value. So, is now a great time to add this business to my portfolio?

The growth potential for Tesla shares

Looking at the latest earnings report, the electric vehicle manufacturer continues to impress. Total revenue reached $18.76bn in the first quarter of 2022 – an 81% jump compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, operating margins have continued to expand from 5.7% to 19.2%, triggering a massive 633% explosion in earnings per share. Top that off with similar improvements in free cash flow, and the result is a growth stock firing on all cylinders.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

This is even more exciting when considering the electric vehicle market is far from reaching its full potential. In fact, analyst forecasts predict this sector to continue growing by an average annualised rate of 24.5%, reaching $980bn by 2028.

With more production facilities coming on-line and a clear head start versus traditional automakers, Tesla shares seem to be perfectly positioned to capitalise on the growing opportunity. So, I’m not surprised to see Hargreaves Lansdown investors go on a shopping spree after the recent tumble.

Nothing is risk-free

Despite this incredible performance of Tesla shares over the last couple of years, I have some reservations. For the most part, the company has been operating in a largely uncontested arena. But with sales bans on combustion-powered vehicles starting to emerge globally, the level of competition is ramping up and fast.

Industry titans like Toyota and Volkswagen have already begun venturing into the electric vehicle space. With considerably more resources and capital at their disposal, Tesla will undoubtedly face new challenges. And we’ve already seen a slight preview of what this could look like, given its struggles to penetrate the Chinese market versus local competitors like NIO.

Time to buy?

While I continue to admire this business, I remain sceptical regarding its valuation. A lot of anticipation of future performance seems to be baked in, and that may not come to pass. And with ongoing complications at its Shanghai factory, 2022 performance may start to wobble. Admittedly this does look like a short-term problem. But with such a lofty valuation, any teetering in the group’s growth trajectory could be enough to send Tesla shares in the wrong direction.

Therefore, personally, I’m still staying on the sidelines. But if the share price continues to fall, then I may have to reconsider.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Inflation hits 9%! Here’s how I’m beating it with top stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 9% inflation figure from the UK today and explains how he's dealing with it via top…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

NIO shares have collapsed by 50% in the last year on fears of being de-listed. But is that all about…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Imperial Brands share price just surged

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Imperial Brands share price shot up by nearly 10% on its latest earnings report. But is this stock about…

Read more »

Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price on the verge of recovery?

| Alan Oscroft (TMFBoing)

The Aviva share price has been creeping back. What does the latest Q1 update say about the long-term future?

Read more »

Silhouette of digger
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares for the monster dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rio Tinto is one of the highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in Marks and Spencer Group have experienced a huge pullback in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Has the ASOS share price bottomed?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a massive fall, ASOS shares have started to edge back. Edward Sheldon discusses whether the stock has now bottomed.

Read more »