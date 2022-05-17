Three investing lessons from the Woodbois share price doubling in one month

The Woodbois share price briefly soared this year. Our writer shares three lessons from the episode he applies to his investing.

It has been a wild ride lately for penny share Woodbois (LSE: WBI). The share price more than doubled in under one month (across part of April and the start of May). Over the past year, the shares have lost 10% of their value.

I think the sudden surge in the Woodbois share price – which then fell again – offers some useful lessons for investors like me. I have never considered buying its shares for my portfolio, but I think the lessons can help me more broadly.

1. Market capitalisation and price stability

With a market capitalisation of around £108m, Woodbois is not a minnow. But it is not a big company either.

As a private investor, I pay attention to market capitalisation and often choose not to invest in companies with what I see as a very small market-cap. As the Woodbois share price movement demonstrates, if a market has a relatively small capitalisation, its shares can see dramatic price movements. There simply may not be enough shares in circulation to respond to sudden surges in demand.

By contrast, a company with a large market-cap typically has enough shares in circulation to soak up short-term demand swings without a wild price change. Such price swings could work against me as an investor. That is one reason I prefer to invest in companies with sizeable market-caps.

2. Always consider director dealing

Part of the requirements of listing a company on the stock exchange are reporting director sales and purchases in its shares.

Looking at Woodbois, I notice that directors have not been buying shares lately. What is the significance of that? There are lots of reasons they may buy or sell shares in their company – to meet a personal financial obligation, or diversify their holdings, for example. But, in general, directors’ expertise and understanding of a business means that heavy buying is a sign of confidence in the business they run.

I never buy or sell shares just because directors have done so. But if a share looks like great value yet no directors have lately bought shares with their own money, I pause to consider why.

3. The Woodbois share price and my circle of competence

Finally, Woodbois, which is involved in timber trading in Africa, recorded modest revenues last year, at $17m.

I always try to invest in companies I understand and are within my circle of competence. Timber trading in Africa sounds like rather an exotic business and not one I understand. Nor is it one I can easily gather my own information on first hand, unlike say Next or Centrica where I can see at least some of the company’s operations in action in my daily life.

Exotic-sounding businesses trading as penny shares have a history of sometimes parting shareholders from their cash partly because many investors do not understand their business at all. The Woodbois share price has lost almost 90% of its value since its 2011 high.

What happens next is anyone’s guess but, as I do not properly understand the African timber trading business, I will not be investing in it.