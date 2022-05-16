Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a FTSE 250 stock to buy to benefit from the construction boom!

Here’s a FTSE 250 stock to buy to benefit from the construction boom!

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 250 stock that could be primed to benefit from the infrastructure and construction boom.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application

Image source: Getty Images

As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, construction and infrastructure projects have increased. FTSE 250 incumbent Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY) could be primed to benefit.

Infrastructure and construction

Balfour Beatty is an infrastructure and construction business that finances, develops, and maintains infrastructure. Its core territories include the UK, US, and Hong Kong, supported by over 254,000 employees. It operates via three main divisions which are infrastructure, construction, and support services.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

So what’s the current state of play with the Balfour share price? Well, as I write, the shares are trading for 250p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 309p, which is a 19% decrease over a 12-month period. The shares have dipped, like many others, due to the stock market correction and macroeconomic issues.

A FTSE 250 stock with risks

Balfour performance, and especially shares and investment viability, could continue to come under pressure from macroeconomic headwinds. Soaring inflation and rising cost of raw materials could impact profit margins. In turn, this could affect the share price and any returns I hope to make as a potential investor.

Despite being a worldwide business with a vast profile and reach, Balfour is in a saturated, competitive marketplace. Losing out on lucrative projects to competitors could cause a dip in performance and investment viability.

The bull case and my verdict

Let’s take a look at Balfour’s performance track record. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see that revenue increased year on year between 2018 and 2020. Revenue in 2021 was slightly less than 2021 due to the effects of the pandemic.

Coming up to date, Balfour released a trading update in May for the first five months of its fiscal year. Net cash had increased beyond expectations to nearly £800m, which will give it an edge when looking to boost growth post-pandemic. It also expects to record profit and growth for 2022. There were also operational mentions of a few lucrative project wins as well as negative effects from Covid-19 restrictions in its Hong Kong territory.

Balfour shares look like decent value for money to me on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11 currently. The shares could also boost my passive income stream as the shares offer a dividend yield of just over 3.5%. Dividends can be cancelled at any time, however.

I also believe Balfour could benefit from current favourable market conditions. For example, the UK government has pledged to spend billions on infrastructure projects in the UK in the years ahead. A business like Balfour, with its experience and profile, could benefit from a chunk of this and boost shares and returns.

I think Balfour is an underrated FTSE 250 stock. Construction businesses have been viewed as low margin businesses but with the current economic outlook, and future projections of infrastructure projects, Balfour could be set to benefit.

With that in mind, I’d add Balfour shares to my holdings. They look good value for money, offer a dividend, and the business seems to be in a decent position based on its recent updates and current fundamentals with lots of demand ahead.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the Royal Mail share price a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With a 6% dividend yield and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3, is the Royal Mail share price in buying territory?…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares! Should I buy them?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Are these blue-chip UK shares too…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy one of the cheapest shares on the FTSE 100 index?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explores one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100 index by share price and decides if he…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

With trading suspended, where could the Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) share price go next?

| Andrew Woods

This morning, the EUA share price was suspended pending an announcement - so could improving sales send the share price…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Are the FTSE 100’s top income stocks a bargain?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 is renowned for its value and dividend stocks. So, are the index's top income stocks worth a…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares have slumped 40%. Time to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON: SMT) shares have rewarded shareholders well in recent years. I'm thinking of buying now they're…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 recession stocks I’d buy in a hurry

| Christopher Ruane

With the economic outlook getting worse, our writer highlights a trio of recession stocks he would consider buying for his…

Read more »