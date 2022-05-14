Director dealings: Lloyds, Rolls-Royce, and BP

Director dealings can indicate whether a company’s doing well. So, here are this week’s director dealings from three of the FTSE’s top firms.

Director dealings are essentially insider transactions for shares between directors and the companies they work for. These dealings are always made public, and are often considered a good indicator of a company’s future prospects. However, they don’t get nearly as much attention as company news due to the complex nature of these documents. Nonetheless, this article will break down this week’s director purchases for three of the FTSE 100‘s top firms.

Lloyds

The Lloyds share price had dived 2% when these transactions were reported. But that didn’t stop a number of insiders purchasing shares via the company’s share incentive plan (SIP).” A SIP is an employee plan for companies within the UK to award equity to employees flexibly. Publicly listed companies normally exercise this option because it’s tax-efficient for both the employer and its employees.

Breaking down the director dealings, it seems that all but Harmeen Mehta purchased shares via Lloyds’ SIP. Within certain transactions, there are partnership shares and matching shares. The former is an invitation to buy shares via deductions from salary pre-tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC). The latter is an add-on to when partnership shares are offered, where a company matches the number of partnership shares of up to a maximum ratio of two-to-one. Matching shares must normally be held in a trust for at least three years, and held for five to get a full tax relief.

Employee Name (Position) Amount Date of Transaction Nature of Transaction Harmeen Mehta (Non-Executive Director) £8513.58 9/5/2022 Acquisition of Shares Antonio Lorenzo (Chief Executive, Scottish Widows and Group Director, Insurance and Wealth) £150.06 (Partnership shares) & 103 matching shares 9/5/2022 SIP Janet Pope (Chief of Staff and Group Director Responsible Business & Inclusion) £124.91 (Partnership shares) & 103 matching shares 9/5/2022 SIP Stephen Shelley (Chief Risk Officer) £150.06 (Partnership shares) & 103 matching shares 9/5/2022 SIP Andrew Walton (Group Corporate Affairs Director) £29.93 (Partnership shares) & 102 matching shares 9/5/2022 SIP Source: Lloyds Regulatory News

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce had a rather eventful week. Prior to reporting its Q1 2022 trading update, the firm had a slew of director dealings that were reported on Monday and Wednesday. Most notably, a number of high profile directors and executives redeemed and offloaded a large number of shares. Under any other circumstances, this would send alarm bells ringing. Nevertheless, these sales were attributed to covering tax liabilities. As such, it shows that directors are still relatively confident in the company’s future.

Employee Name (Position) Amount Date of Transaction Nature of Transaction Warren East (Chief Executive Officer) 435,426 free shares 5/5/2022 SIP Chris Cholerton (President – Civil Aerospace) 101,679 free shares 5/5/2022 SIP Mark Gregory (General Counsel) 111,849 free shares 5/5/2022 SIP Andreas Schell (CEO – Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG) 150,809 free shares 5/5/2022 SIP Warren East (Chief Executive Officer) -£176,369.47 5/5/2022 Cover Tax Liabilities Chris Cholerton (President – Civil Aerospace) -£41,185.41 5/5/2022 Cover Tax Liabilities Mark Gregory (General Counsel) -£45,304.87 5/5/2022 Cover Tax Liabilities Andreas Schell (CEO – Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG) -£65,832.65 5/5/2022 Cover Tax Liabilities Lee Hsien Yang (Non-Executive Director) £980.85 9/5/2022 SIP Wendy Mars (Non-Executive Director) £1820.54 9/5/2022 SIP Sarah Armstrong (Chief People Officer) £150.02 9/5/2022 SIP Rob Watson (President – Rolls-Royce Electrical) £150.02 9/5/2022 SIP Source: Rolls-Royce Regulatory News

BP

After BP reported record profits last week, many were calling for a windfall tax on the oil giant. Such a tax would hinder future investment by the company as any profits would be heavily taxed, thus limiting its earnings potential. That being said, BP directors were unfazed. CEO and Director Bernard Looney, as well as Julia Emanuele, opted to purchase more shares under the firm’s ShareMatch UK Plan, albeit in small amounts.