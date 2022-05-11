Roland Head explains why investing in shares when prices are dipping could boost his investment profits in the future.

Why investing in shares as the market falls could make me richer!

The stock market is suffering from an attack of uncertainty. Inflation is surging and the UK (and other countries) could be heading into recession. So why do I believe now’s a good time to be investing in shares?

The simplest answer is to borrow from Warren Buffett. The billionaire investor once said that “you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.” Like Buffett, I prefer to buy shares when they’re cheap. Here’s how I do it.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Too soon or too late?

Some shares on my watchlist are already down 20% so far this year. The trouble is, I don’t know if they’ll keep falling, or if they might start to recover.

In reality, there’s no reliable way to time the market. What I do instead is to buy shares regularly, in stages. That way, if prices keep falling, my average cost price will be reduced by the cheaper shares I’ll buy later on.

This technique is known as pound-cost averaging (or dollar-cost averaging in the US). It helps me to make a profit on stocks even if they don’t perform as well as I’d hoped.

Profiting from falling shares

For example, let’s take a fictional company called Big Widgets. Unfortunately, its share price keeps falling from now until September, when it stages a recovery to end the year flat.

Let’s imagine that over the next three months, I invest £1,000 per month in Big Widgets:

Date Share price Average cost price 1 June 100p 100p 1 July 85p 92p 1 September 75p 85p 31 December 100p Profit = 18%

By the end of the year, my Big Widgets shareholding is showing an 18% profit, even though the stock is unchanged from the date of my first purchase.

By buying gradually, I’ve caught the bottom of the market and made a profit even though the shares ended the year flat.

Of course, if prices rise, I won’t do so well. Pound-cost averaging into a rising market will mean I make less money than I would if I bought all my shares at the start.

For me, this risk is worthwhile because I know I can’t time the market. So I’m happy to settle for a more reliable approach that should increase my chance of consistently making some profit from my investments.

Investing in shares: what to buy?

Buffett once said that “price is what you pay, value is what you get.” I think his point is that it’s always important to consider valuation when investing.

My focus right now is on finding stocks that are conservatively valued and have the potential to generate reliable profits for many years to come.

Obviously, it’s impossible to be certain what the future holds. But I reckon there are some reliable clues to good companies. Some of the things I look for are strong brands, good market share and above-average profit margins.

In the FTSE 100 today, I’m looking at companies such as Unilever, DCC, Mondi and Imperial Brands. I’m also tempted by Airtel Africa and NatWest Group.

There’s no guarantee any of these stocks will be successful investments for me. But if I stick to my process and buy shares in good businesses when they’re cheap, I hope to do well enough to beat the market, over time.