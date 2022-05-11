Home » Investing Articles » Why investing in shares as the market falls could make me richer!

Why investing in shares as the market falls could make me richer!

Roland Head explains why investing in shares when prices are dipping could boost his investment profits in the future.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is suffering from an attack of uncertainty. Inflation is surging and the UK (and other countries) could be heading into recession. So why do I believe now’s a good time to be investing in shares?

The simplest answer is to borrow from Warren Buffett. The billionaire investor once said that “you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.” Like Buffett, I prefer to buy shares when they’re cheap. Here’s how I do it.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Too soon or too late?

Some shares on my watchlist are already down 20% so far this year. The trouble is, I don’t know if they’ll keep falling, or if they might start to recover.

In reality, there’s no reliable way to time the market. What I do instead is to buy shares regularly, in stages. That way, if prices keep falling, my average cost price will be reduced by the cheaper shares I’ll buy later on.

This technique is known as pound-cost averaging (or dollar-cost averaging in the US). It helps me to make a profit on stocks even if they don’t perform as well as I’d hoped.

Profiting from falling shares

For example, let’s take a fictional company called Big Widgets. Unfortunately, its share price keeps falling from now until September, when it stages a recovery to end the year flat.

Let’s imagine that over the next three months, I invest £1,000 per month in Big Widgets:

DateShare priceAverage cost price
1 June100p100p
1 July85p92p
1 September75p85p
31 December100pProfit = 18%

By the end of the year, my Big Widgets shareholding is showing an 18% profit, even though the stock is unchanged from the date of my first purchase.

By buying gradually, I’ve caught the bottom of the market and made a profit even though the shares ended the year flat.

Of course, if prices rise, I won’t do so well. Pound-cost averaging into a rising market will mean I make less money than I would if I bought all my shares at the start.

For me, this risk is worthwhile because I know I can’t time the market. So I’m happy to settle for a more reliable approach that should increase my chance of consistently making some profit from my investments.

Investing in shares: what to buy?

Buffett once said that “price is what you pay, value is what you get.” I think his point is that it’s always important to consider valuation when investing.

My focus right now is on finding stocks that are conservatively valued and have the potential to generate reliable profits for many years to come.

Obviously, it’s impossible to be certain what the future holds. But I reckon there are some reliable clues to good companies. Some of the things I look for are strong brands, good market share and above-average profit margins.

In the FTSE 100 today, I’m looking at companies such as Unilever, DCC, Mondi and Imperial Brands. I’m also tempted by Airtel Africa and NatWest Group.

There’s no guarantee any of these stocks will be successful investments for me. But if I stick to my process and buy shares in good businesses when they’re cheap, I hope to do well enough to beat the market, over time.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Roland Head has positions in Airtel Africa Plc, DCC, Imperial Brands, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Imperial Brands, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Fundsmith is down more than 10% this year. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong returns, Fundsmith Equity isn't performing very well in 2022. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to…

Read more »

Blockchain and crypto currency concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Argo Blockchain shares right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Argo Blockchain shares have fallen out of favour with investors and the share price has slumped. Edward Sheldon looks at…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Falling FTSE 100 stocks: 1 to buy, 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

With share prices falling, our writer is seizing his opportunity with a top-quality FTSE 100 stock. But he's steering clear…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Woodbois shares. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Woodbois is one of the hottest shares on the London Stock Exchange right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 penny stocks I’d buy as the market falls

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent fall in the FTSE 100, and notes two penny stocks that appeal…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

Should I buy S4 Capital shares now that results have been published?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has taken a hit on the back of delays to its full-year 2021 results. Now that…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Top British income stocks for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in May, which included consumer-goods companies and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in a a bear market

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have been coming down recently amid fears of stagflation and political uncertainty. Amid the declines, our writer’s buying…

Read more »