Home » Investing Articles » No, the market didn’t just crash

No, the market didn’t just crash

Humans aren’t built for a 24-hour news cycle, so it’s okay to ‘switch off’ from the news. No matter what you hear, we did not just see a market crash.

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 dipped by a little over 2.3% across the trading day. While we investors would obviously prefer an infinite increase in our shareholdings, there is once again no reason for us to panic. Whatever ‘signals’ you might be hearing, the stock market did not crash on Monday!

The term “crash” usually applies to occasions in which the major stock market indexes lose more than 10% of their value in a relatively short time period. Think the dot-com bubble of 1999-2000. Black Monday in 1987. The end of the Roaring Twenties in 1929. And, yes, the Covid-19 crash of 2020.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Similarly, a “correction” is usually defined as a decline of more than 10% from a recent high. With the highest point the Footsie has reached in the range of a year being 7,687 — and yesterday’s close of 7,216 — we’re not in market correction or crash territory.

I’m not burying my head in the sand as I write this, believe me. I’m fully aware of the concerns over inflation and potentially higher interest rate increases. Not to mention the worries over coronavirus lockdowns in China, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. I know all these factors are weighing on markets and share prices.

My point is that too many commentators or news outlets are depicting this as a fatal disaster for our finances. What they’re doing — and what we aim to avoid, here at The Motley Fool — is fear-mongering.

Just look back at the examples of market crashes I listed in the second paragraph. In each and every case, stock markets have bounced back. I’ve got little doubt that the FTSE 100 (and other UK indices) will not only fully recover but thrive in future years!

Why? Because, historically, that’s what stock markets do.

So my advice is to block out the noise. If you’ve bought Foolishly (and not foolishly), then you’ll be a shareholder in many well-run companies that have all the qualities necessary to ride out market volatility. And perhaps more to the point, market dips like these present buying opportunities for savvy investors!

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Plane on runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce is a penny stock that I’m backing to take off!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce is trading as a penny stock. This alone demonstrates its collapse over the past three years. But I'm backing…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

After a 35% slump, I think the Royal Mail share price is too cheap to ignore now

| Alan Oscroft

The Royal Mail share price has fallen 35% since the beginning of 2022, reversing the previous year's optimism. I'm thinking…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

At 26p, is the Cineworld share price finally a bargain?

| Andrew Woods

Although the company is not without its troubles, do improving financial results indicate a recovery for the Cineworld share price?

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

With billons in revenue but no profit, should I buy these tech stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers some of the tech stocks at the moment that are losing money despite posting large revenues, to…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

As the Nasdaq plunges, I’m buying this growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Due to inflation and interest rate rises, growth stocks have been battered recently. This has led to several bargains, including…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

2 chances to strike gold by investing in stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing in stocks can be daunting. But I'm hoping to strike gold by investing in these two mining stocks.

Read more »

Amazon
Investing Articles

Should I buy Amazon shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon shares have had a big pullback in 2022 as inflation hit profits. Edward Sheldon looks at whether now is…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Why an aviation boom could give the Rolls-Royce share price a boost

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has continued its 2022 fall, even though airlines are upbeat. Surely an aviation sector recovery would…

Read more »