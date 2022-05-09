Home » Investing Articles » 3 hot FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying during the dip

3 hot FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying during the dip

The share prices of these three FTSE stocks have fallen during the recent dip – do they now present an attractive buying opportunity?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is full of the biggest companies. Every so often, I scour the index to find businesses to add to my long-term portfolio. I’ve found three firms that currently look attractive during the recent broader stock market dip. While I already own shares in one of the companies, should I buy shares in all three? Let’s take a closer look.

International Consolidated Airlines Group

The first business is International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG). This is an airline conglomerate that owns well-known brands including British Airways. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I already own shares in IAG, but I’m thinking of adding some more at these current levels. It trades at around 130p and is down 36% in the past month. 

The company was battered during the pandemic as international travel ground to a halt. 

For the three months to 31 March, however, the firm reported that passenger capacity had reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels

This was a massive improvement compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded capacity levels of just 19.6%. IAG forecasts average passenger capacity of 80% for the full year.

The business reported an operating loss of €754m, narrowing from €1.1bn on a year-on-year comparison.

With more countries opening, the operating environment may soon improve for IAG. That said, the rising price of jet fuel may begin to eat into future profit margins.

Anglo American

The second company I’m interested in is Anglo American (LSE:AAL). It mines a variety of metals, including copper and platinum group metals (PGMs), alongside diamonds.

The share price is down 13% in the past month and currently trades at 3,357p.

Between 2017 and 2021, profit before tax increased from $5.5bn to $17.6bn. In addition, revenue grew from $26bn to $41.5bn. 

For the first three months of 2022, however, output fell by around 10%. Some of this can be attributed to supply chain issues as the world opens up again after the pandemic.

Indeed, the firm lowered its full-year production guidance. Despite this, commodities are still trading at high levels and this may continue to benefit Anglo American for the foreseeable future.

InterContinental Hotels Group

The final company I’m looking at is hotel conglomerate InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). This firm owns famous brands including Holiday Inn Express.  

Currently trading at 4,855p, the share price is down 3% in the past month.

The business has rebounded strongly after the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, it swung from a loss before tax of $280m to a profit before tax of $361m. Over the same period, revenue rose from $2.4bn to $2.9bn.

Demand is also increasing again, with revenue per room up 61% for the first three months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

While hotel occupancy is rising, there is always the risk that future pandemic variants will halt the company’s recovery.

Overall, I think each of these firms presents an exciting buying opportunity during this stock market dip. I will add to my IAG holding and buy shares in both Anglo American and InterContinental Hotels Group soon. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods owns shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Owner Of Start Up Coffee Shop Or Restaurant Turning Round Open Sign On Door
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Tesco share price climbing again

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has wobbled a bit in 2022, giving up some early post-pandemic gains. But what might lift…

Read more »

Aston Martin
Investing Articles

Is the plunging Aston Martin share price a bargain – or a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Down nearly three-fifths in a year, could the Aston Martin share price now offer an opportunity for this writer's portfolio?

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

The Rolls Royce share price is down 38% in 2022. Here’s what I’m doing

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Given the troubles plaguing the Rolls-Royce share price at the moment, I am tempted to look at other UK shares…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is now the moment to buy lithium or hydrogen shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers whether now is the right time to buy lithium or hydrogen shares for his portfolio in anticipation…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is the cheap Barclays share price a buy with a spare £1,000?

| Andrew Woods

With low P/E ratios, could the Barclays share price be a major opportunity as interest rates increase?

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m investing in stocks to create a second income source!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation soaring, I'm investing in stocks to make my money work and create a second revenue stream.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Investing in FTSE 100 stocks: 3 cheap shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in stocks is a great idea as share markets remain volatile. I have a chance to find…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to £300 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Taking these three steps, our writer thinks he could boost his passive income streams. Here's how he'd aim to do…

Read more »