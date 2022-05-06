Home » Investing Articles » Is Cineworld stock proof we have fallen out of love with Hollywood?

Is Cineworld stock proof we have fallen out of love with Hollywood?

The share price of this cinema operator has been falling. Henry Adefope assesses whether there is light at the end of the tunnel for Cineworld stock.

Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Father working from home and taking care of baby

Image source: Getty Images

The event-laden 2022 Oscars ceremony, in addition to the recent Met Gala, showcased some of Hollywood’s finest. Cinema does precisely the same thing for cinemagoers. So, what better time for me to put a cinema stock in the spotlight – Cineworld (LSE:CINE).

It has been a rollercoaster few years for Cineworld shareholders. The last three in particular have seen its valuation go into freefall, dropping over 1,000%, all the way from a high of £319.60 in 2019, to under 30p today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A broader theme may be playing a part in the persistent demise of the stock – smartphones. The ubiquity of social media and the 24-hour news cycle means ‘Hollywood’ is not quite as dreamy, or distant, as it once was, while streaming giants have provided us with alternatives to popping to the cinema.

Initially, analysts pointed to the pandemic as a prime reason for the notable share price decline, a period that took a metaphorical sledgehammer to activity within the retail and leisure sector. However, we cannot rest on that excuse. By the time the coronavirus crisis had hit, the company was already grappling with heavy debt on its balance sheet. Analysts had already begun to question its financial situation a year before it was forced to close most of its theatres.

The main challenge to Cineworld’s future growth prospects is its current and sizeable credit obligations, with the lion’s share of the company’s limited resources being used to pay this down, kicking any capital expenditure plans further into the long grass.

Interest rates in the UK and US are only going to increase from here on out, increasing the group’s cost of capital, compounding an already insurmountable debt pile.

A buying opportunity?

The steep fall in Cineworld shares over the past five years will certainly have value investors snooping around. To put this bargain into perspective, Cineworld’s latest 12 months price-to-earnings ratio is -0.9x (as of December 2021). Now let us compare that to the last five years, where the ratio peaked at 1.7x in December 2018.

The stock is only a bargain, however, if there is some upside potential.

Holding Cineworld stock over the long run can make sense if I believe the love affair with Hollywood will continue to prevail, alongside the belief that cinema-going will continue being a popular leisurely pursuit in years to come.

The stock looks extremely cheap, while management concentrating on reducing its debt obligations will free up much needed cash flow to help emerge away from its negative cash position.

But with liquidity preservation top of the group’s agenda, and no dividend policy in sight, I would need to be a very patient, faithful investor to hold this stock for the long haul.

Since I believe the decline in Cineworld stock is symptomatic of a decline in traditional entertainment like cinema and Hollywood in place of shinier, newer social and digital engagement platforms, I will be staying well clear.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Stagflation is coming – I’d buy these top FTSE 100 income shares to see it off

| Harvey Jones

It's back to the 1970s as stagflation looms, but these top stocks could help me fight back.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price crashes 35% in 2022. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Royal Mail share price has slumped since its 2022 high on 5 January. After this plunge, I think it’s…

Read more »

Senior woman looking through the window at home
Investing Articles

The BP share price is up by a third. Should I buy this 4.4% yielder?

| Harvey Jones

Nothing can stop the BP share price today, but management still has to address climate change concerns.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Should I buy Superdry shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan looks closer at the current state of play with Superdry and decides if he would add the shares…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into one of the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 100 index, based on share price,…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) shares are in free fall. Buy now or wait?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have almost halved, losing 46% since their November 2021 peak. After such a steep crash, is SMT…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

ARK Innovation ETF: after its 70% crash, should I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF hit nearly $160 in February 2021. After crashing by 70%, they now trade…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

As a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a ‘no-brainer’ buy?

| Andrew Woods

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading for 80p, so do improving results make this company a bargain buy?

Read more »