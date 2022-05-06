Home » Investing Articles » As a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a ‘no-brainer’ buy?

As a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a ‘no-brainer’ buy?

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading for 80p, so do improving results make this company a bargain buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Key Points

  • The international travel industry is starting to recovery, which could be positive news for the Rolls-Royce civil aerospace segment
  • The company posted a £513m operating profit in 2021, increasing from a near £2bn operating loss in 2020
  • The firm is seeking to introducing Small Modular Reactors to increase energy derived from nuclear power

At 80p, the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price is in prime penny stock territory. However, prior to the pandemic it was trading at around 250p. I’ve bought shares in this company throughout the past two years, but is it now a ‘no-brainer’? Should I add to my current holding? Let’s take a closer look.

An improving operating environment

The company primarily engages in the manufacture of engines for civil and defence aircraft. When international travel ground to a halt, therefore, the Rolls-Royce share price plummeted. This is because the firm is paid by the flying hour by airlines using Rolls-Royce engines.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

With an increasing number of countries reopening their borders, however, the operating environment may be improving. Restrictions have gone in many European and South American countries, although many Asian countries still have strict entry requirements.

Airline conglomerate International Consolidated Airlines Group today announced that passenger capacity had risen to 65% of 2019 levels. This is good news for Rolls-Royce, as more planes in the sky should increase revenue in its civil aerospace segments.

As international travel ramps up again, I think the Rolls-Royce share price may move higher. 

Financial results

Financial results are also improving. The company posted a £513m operating profit in 2021. This was an increase from a nearly £2bn operating loss in 2020. 

What’s more, free cash outflow fell drastically from £4.18bn in 2020 to just £1.44bn in 2021. 

These results prompted CEO Warren East to say that the firm was confident “in our expectations for 2022” and “future growth” more generally. 

As a current shareholder, I was pleased with these results and firmly believe that the business could publish improved results as the year progresses.

Despite this, it should be noted that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

New innovations

Rolls-Royce also has an active ‘new markets’ segment, which incorporates its Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and electric aircraft.

With its SMRs, the firm seeks to introduce new technology to maximise energy derived from nuclear power. They could be on the grid by 2030 and the UK government recently announced a £2bn package for the expansion of nuclear power more generally.

The electric aircraft, on the other hand, are an attempt to reduce carbon emissions within the aviation industry. Having broken two speed records, they may be a significant breakthrough in aviation.

Investment bank JP Morgan, however, stated in April that there is “no guarantee of good profits” from the new markets segment and lowered its Rolls-Royce share price target from 140p to 75p.

Overall, this company is starting to show signs of a recovery. In penny stock territory, I think it may be a bargain. If results continue on a positive trajectory, I think the Rolls-Royce share price could soon follow. I will be buying more shares soon.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Andrew Woods owns shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Rolls-Royce. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq is down 20%! Is the FTSE 100 about to fall?

| Roland Head

The Nasdaq has dropped into bear market territory after Thursday’s 5% dip. Should UK investors be worried about the FTSE…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’ll use the next stock market crash to top up my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

While a stock market crash can be painful, it's also a great time to buy more shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares have a P/E of just 1.6! Here’s what I’m doing!

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares have fallen significantly this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So is this stock starting to look like…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

The Astra Space share price could be about to lift off!

| John Choong

Astra Space recently reported its Q1 results. With plenty of exciting developments on the horizon, the Astra Space share price…

Read more »

British Airways
Investing Articles

Why the beaten-down IAG share price could now be a glaring buy

| Andrew Woods

Results are improving and passenger capacity is increasing, so is the battered IAG share price now in bargain territory?

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

After the US stock market plummeted, here’s a no-brainer growth stock to buy

| Stuart Blair

There was US stock market dip yesterday, with growth stocks the worst affected. Here's one that Stuart Blair feels is…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares set to soar?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares haven't performed well this year despite some better than expected results. But to me, the only way is…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

I’d buy this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share today

| Harvey Jones

The current stock market fall is a great opportunity to add this top dividend income share to my portfolio.

Read more »