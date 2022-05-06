Home » Investing Articles » ARK Innovation ETF: after its 70% crash, should I buy?

ARK Innovation ETF: after its 70% crash, should I buy?

Shares in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF hit nearly $160 in February 2021. After crashing by 70%, they now trade below $48. Is it time to buy ARKK?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

After almost 13 years of good times, the past six months have been brutal for investors in US tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index hit its all-time high of 16,212.23 points on 22 November 2021. Nearly six months later, the index stands at 12,317.69 points, down 24%. And this collapse in tech stocks has hammered shares in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK).

ARK Innovation ETF: superstar fund

Cathie Wood launched the ARK Innovation ETF — her flagship exchange-traded fund — on 30 October 2014. This New York-listed fund invests in what Wood calls “disruptive innovation“. These high-tech fields include DNA sequencing and genomics, automation and robotics, green energy, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

From its launch until 2016, returns were fairly pedestrian. But then the shares skyrocketed by 84.9% in 2017 and leapt 34.6% in 2019. But the best was yet to come. During Covid-stricken 2020, the shares soared by an astonishing 149.1%. This earned Cathie Wood the nickname of ‘The Queen of the Bull Market’. But shares in her super-fund were peaking and set to sink.

ARK sinks

At its all-time high, the ARK Innovation ETF’s share price peaked at $159.70 in February 2021. But then the stock came crashing back to earth. On Thursday, it closed at $47.75, down $4.68 (-8.9%) in a single day. This leaves this one-time wonder-stock down 70.1% from its record high. I feel it also leaves Cathie Wood’s reputation weakened (for now).

Furthermore, here’s how the ARK Innovation ETF’s share price has performed over six other timescales.

Five days-1.8%
One month-24.7%
Year to date-49.5%
Six months-61.3%
One year-55.9%
Five years78.8%

As you can see, owning the stock has been a disaster over periods ranging from one month to one year. However, over five years, shares in the ARK Innovation ETF have risen by nearly 79%. This means Cathie Wood’s fund has narrowly outperformed the S&P 500 index, which gained 73.4% over the same period, all excluding dividends.

From star to dog

Summing up, Cathie Wood made her name by thrashing the wider market in three key years: 2017, 2019, and 2020. But she has since fallen foul of what I call ‘Sirius syndrome’ (Sirius is also known as the Dog Star). Many star funds — and fund managers — eventually go on to become dogs. Likewise, some dog funds (and their managers) go on to become stars.

This is an almost inevitable outcome, thanks to two powerful factors: the first is reversion to the mean, and the second is style rotation (often between growth and value stocks). During the pandemic panic, Cathie Wood’s high-risk, high-return strategy worked a treat. But in this new era of red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, investors are flocking to the safety of low-priced value shares.

Would I buy ARK Innovation today?

At its 2022 low, the ARKK share price hit $45.89. It’s currently 4.1% above this. But this stock is hugely volatile, spiking up/down 10% in 24 hours during 4-5 May. As a veteran value investor, this kind of stock (high risk, high valuation and high volatility) is the exact opposite of what I want to own. Hence, I won’t buy ARKK right now. However, if or when US tech stocks stage another recovery, then the shares could soar skywards once again!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

As a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a ‘no-brainer’ buy?

| Andrew Woods

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading for 80p, so do improving results make this company a bargain buy?

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq is down 20%! Is the FTSE 100 about to fall?

| Roland Head

The Nasdaq has dropped into bear market territory after Thursday’s 5% dip. Should UK investors be worried about the FTSE…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’ll use the next stock market crash to top up my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

While a stock market crash can be painful, it's also a great time to buy more shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares have a P/E of just 1.6! Here’s what I’m doing!

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares have fallen significantly this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So is this stock starting to look like…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

The Astra Space share price could be about to lift off!

| John Choong

Astra Space recently reported its Q1 results. With plenty of exciting developments on the horizon, the Astra Space share price…

Read more »

British Airways
Investing Articles

Why the beaten-down IAG share price could now be a glaring buy

| Andrew Woods

Results are improving and passenger capacity is increasing, so is the battered IAG share price now in bargain territory?

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

After the US stock market plummeted, here’s a no-brainer growth stock to buy

| Stuart Blair

There was US stock market dip yesterday, with growth stocks the worst affected. Here's one that Stuart Blair feels is…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares set to soar?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares haven't performed well this year despite some better than expected results. But to me, the only way is…

Read more »