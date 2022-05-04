Home » Investing Articles » The Vodafone share price is falling. Is it a dividend share to buy now?

The Vodafone share price is falling. Is it a dividend share to buy now?

Vodafone has long been sought for its dividends. With high yields on the cards, and a falling Vodafone share price, should I buy now for passive income?

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

The Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price is tumbling again, as its 2022 roller-coaster ride continues. The shares climbed as we approached the telecoms giant’s third-quarter update in February. But the price soon started tumbling again.

It’s currently on a 12-month fall of 10%. So what’s happening, and am I seeing a tempting buying opportunity now?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

There are conflicting issues pulling me in both directions, and the share price chart suggests the market sees it the same way.

Vodafone dividends

Vodafone, for years, was a byword for reliable dividends. The problem was, that included years when the company couldn’t afford it.

The dividend was slashed by 40% in 2019, but still provided a 5.5% yield. Yet anyone looking solely at that and thinking it must be a good thing is missing a crucial point.

The yield only looked good because the Vodafone share price was on the slide. Over the past five years, Vodafone shares have slumped 40%. What you win on an unaffordable dividend, you lose on a collapsing share price.

Since then, the dividend has remained constant, yielding 5.8% in 2021. If Vodafone can maintain this level, it really might be a good passive income buy for the long term.

Defensive shares

The current economic climate suggests another reason for me to buy Vodafone shares today. Telecoms companies are generally quite defensive. When inflation kicks in, people (and companies) tend not to cut down on telecommunications usage.

The more people there are cutting down on travel and nights out, the more there are sitting on sofas and streaming movies, games and music. Telecommunications, particularly data communications, seem to be an essential purchase today.

And thinking of economic things, Vodafone’s business reaches many places around the world. Mobile telecoms is increasingly a must-have in emerging economies like those of Africa.

Debt and cover

So if I think these good things about Vodafone, why haven’t I rushed out to buy some shares? Well, one thing I really don’t like in companies I own is debt. And Vodafone has a huge mountain of it.

At the halfway point this year, its net debt stood at €43bn. That’s a fraction more than the market cap of the company itself. Wow. I’ve just had to pause for breath again.

And then back to the dividend. It might have been steady for a couple of years. But it’s still not covered by earnings. We have a company with massive debt, paying uncovered fat dividends, and in the midst of a big share buyback programme.

I just don’t get it

Why? That’s the big question for me. How does that make any financial sense?

I think the dividend is key for the future of the Vodafone share price. Should earnings rise to cover the dividend adequately, I can see the shares gaining and investors enjoying years of passive income. But if not, I’d expect a future dividend cut.

So will I buy? Warren Buffett has famously said we should never invest in a business we cannot understand. I can’t understand Vodafone’s cash management strategy. That’s enough to keep me out.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Is Woodbois the best penny stock to buy today?

| Roland Head

The Woodbois share price has doubled in a month. Roland Head asks should this sustainable timber business be his next…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy Shell shares right now?

| Royston Wild

Shell's share price offers exceptional value for money right now. Is it finally time for me to pile into the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

When will the Rolls-Royce share price recover?

| John Choong

The Rolls-Royce share price is now in penny stock territory. But with the manufacturer securing new deals lately, its share…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX
Investing Articles

Aston Martin shares just jumped 10%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Aston Martin shares gained as much as 10% on Wednesday following a trading update and a new CEO announcement.

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

Why Rolls-Royce’s shares are still risky

| Peter McMullan

Rolls-Royce’s shares have cratered in recent years, and a bet on a turnaround in the company’s fortunes could be a…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Is the 7.5% dividend on Legal & General shares too good to miss?

| Stephen Wright

Our writer thinks that a big dividend and a faltering share price might mean that Legal & General shares are…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m preparing for a stock market crash!

| Dr. James Fox

Some analysts are predicting a stock market crash triggered by poor economic data or interest rate rises. So here's how…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Is the plunging boohoo share price a buying opportunity?

| Harshil Patel

As the boohoo share price plunges to below 70p, our writer considers if the shares are far too cheap to…

Read more »