3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in May

Stephen Wright thinks he’s found a quality growth stock, a steady dividend play, and a bargain value investment for his portfolio in May.

The FTSE 100 can be a great place to look for investment opportunities. The index is composed of the largest UK companies. It contains companies that have proven themselves over time and produce consistent, steady profits.

Within the index, though, there’s a really diverse range of companies. I’ve found three very different types of stocks that I’m looking at buying for my portfolio in May.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

The first is a high-quality growth stock. The second is a steady company that pays a strong dividend. And the third is a cheap value play.

Growth

The growth stock that I’m looking at buying in May is Rightmove (LSE:RMV). The company is the largest UK property platform and its size gives it a huge advantage over its competitors.

Rightmove’s revenues have surged back after a quiet 2020 during the pandemic and it’s an extremely efficient business when it comes to keeping costs low. The stock isn’t cheap and there’s a risk that comes from paying a high multiple for a good business. However, this is a risk I’m looking at taking to add a quality name to my portfolio in May.

Dividend

I’m also looking at buying shares in Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) in May. The company is about as steady and established as they come and it has paid its dividend consistently over time.

The share price has been coming down quite a bit lately and is approaching levels that I think are attractive. Sometimes a falling share price can be a sign that investors have noticed something wrong with the business. But I don’t think that’s the case with Legal & General. With a 7% yield, I’m inclined to think the risk is worth it.

Value

The third and final stock that I’m considering for May is Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY). This is the least obvious of the three stocks, but I think there might be an interesting value proposition here.

Sainsbury’s shares trade at a price that implies a total value of around £5.5bn for the entire company. On its balance sheet, however, Sainsbury has property and machinery with a value of £13.3bn. There are other things to consider like total debt of around £6.8bn, but I think that Sainsbury shares look cheap given its asset base.

Summary

There are stocks in the FTSE 100 to suit any style of investor. I’ve found three that I’m thinking of buying in May.

I think that Rightmove has a terrific business model. Legal & General seems to me to be a company that will distribute a steady dividend to its shareholders for a long time. And Sainsbury’s appears to be a stock that is trading at an extremely low price given the assets that the company owns.