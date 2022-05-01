Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are down 40%. Should I buy in May?

Rolls-Royce shares are down 40%. Should I buy in May?

The Rolls-Royce share price has slumped since October as markets have returned to fear mode. Roland Head explains why he might buy the shares in May.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

Short-term stock market movements can be driven by emotions. Between April and October last year, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares rose by 40% to 150p, as investors celebrated the reopening of travel markets.

Since then, the shares have gone into reverse and fallen by nearly 45%. Are these wild swings really justified by the company’s actual performance? I don’t think so. I was cautious last year, but with the stock now trading under 90p, I’m tempted to add Rolls-Royce shares to my portfolio in May.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why has the stock slumped?

Let’s start with a look at the problems that might be causing investors to avoid Rolls-Royce. Back in December, we had the Omicron variant.

Since then, surging inflation and the war in Ukraine have grabbed headlines. Economists have started to worry about the risk of a recession.

That’s not all. Rolls’ highly-rated chief executive, Warren East, has resigned. And on a longer view, it’s still not clear how engineers such as Rolls-Royce will manage to reduce the carbon emissions from jet engines.

So many possible risks. Surely, I should be avoiding Rolls-Royce, not thinking about buying?

I’m looking forward, not backwards

We won’t know when Rolls-Royce shares have bottomed out until it’s too late. But what I’m seeing now is that airline executives are talking very bullishly about demand for air travel.

In an press briefing in March, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told journalists that the North Atlantic market was seeing heavy demand. That could be good news for Rolls-Royce. Long haul routes across the Atlantic are a key market for its engines.

Then in April, Bastian told the Financial Times that the airline had just had the busiest five weeks for ticket bookings in its entire history. He’s also said that passenger demand is so strong that airlines are able to pass on fuel costs through higher ticket prices.

Rolls-Royce shares: contrarian opportunity?

Airlines executives are now talking about how to meet surging demand, rather than how to survive a shutdown. In my view, Rolls-Royce’s recovery will inevitably follow that of air travel.

In uncertain times like these, I reckon it pays to listen to wiser and more experienced voices. Not me, obviously. I’m thinking of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who once warned investors that “the future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.”

When investors were cheery about Rolls-Royce in September, the shares cost more. Today, I can buy the same business for 40% less. That seems attractive to me.

City analysts have trimmed their earnings forecasts for Rolls-Royce over the last few months. But the shares still look quite affordable to me, on 24 times 2022 earnings, falling to 16 times earnings in 2023.

I’d be happy to buy Rolls-Royce shares in order to tuck them away for a few years while air travel recovers.

Although this investment might carry more risk than some FTSE 100 stocks, I think it could turn out to be a very profitable opportunity for my long-term portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy the best UK shares right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that Warren Buffett principles can help him find UK shares to buy now for his portfolio. Here's…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Premium bonds or dividend shares – which is my better bet for passive income?

| Michelle Freeman

Retiring early needs a reliable passive income portfolio. Are premium bonds or dividend shares my better bet?

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and the dividend is rising. I’d buy it in May

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have disappointed me for years. At some point, I think they’ll come good.

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 bargain FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 shares are too cheap for Roland Head to ignore. He explains why he’d buy these high yielders…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks that could boost my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best penny stocks to buy this May. Here are a handful I think could help me…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 7% I’m looking at to aim for a million

| Daniel Moore

The recent market decline has made some dividend stocks absolute bargains. Daniel Moore is assessing whether now is the time…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

For stock markets in 2022, April is the cruellest month

| Cliff D'Arcy

April was a brutal month for investors, as stock markets slid right around the globe. But the FTSE 100 was…

Read more »

Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The headline stock market index, the FTSE 100, is at a near one-year high. So considering the risks is a…

Read more »