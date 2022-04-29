Home » Investing Articles » Down 39%, is the ITM Power share price a renewable energy bargain?

Down 39%, is the ITM Power share price a renewable energy bargain?

The ITM Power share price has lost nearly two fifths of its value in a year. Should our writer now add these renewable energy shares to his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

When a share falls 39% in a year there is usually a strong reason. That has happened at ITM Power (LSE: ITM). But what has caused the slide? Is it a deep-rooted concern that would put me off buying the shares? Or could it be that the market has marked the shares down unreasonably, potentially giving me a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Renewable energy shares

Before getting into the details of the ITM Power share price movement, I think a quick recap is helpful. UK-based ITM Power is one of the pioneers in hydrogen energy. It uses an electrolysis process to turn water and electricity into hydrogen energy.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Like many other renewable energy shares, ITM Power has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. As the industry is still in a formative stage, capital expenditure costs tend to be high. ITM, for example, has already built a large factory in Sheffield and is planning another nearby. It now has over 350 full-time staff and expects to add another 100 as it keeps scaling up.

But typically, revenues follow such capex costs fairly slowly. A company like ITM needs to test its technology, figure out the logistics of manufacturing at scale, find routes to market and then secure customer contracts. That all takes time and money.

ITM Power share price slide

Time and money are not always in equal supply from growth investors. So far, money has not been a problem for ITM Power. It raised another £242m in November and was sitting on cash of almost £400m at the end of January. In fact, one of my concerns about the shares is the possibility that the company will dilute existing shareholders in future to raise more funds. It has a track record of doing that.

But while money has been gushing into ITM Power lately, investors have been less generous with their timeframe. I think that partly explains the share price slide. Although the company has a market capitalisation of almost £2bn, commercial progress is fairly slow. For the first six months of its current financial year, revenue was only £4.2m. The company made a loss in the period, yet again, and burned through cash of £11.8m.

I think the tumbling ITM Power share price reflects investors becoming increasingly impatient at the slow commercial progress being made.

What next for ITM Power shares?

Will that continue? After all, the company’s manufacturing footprint now means it can produce at scale. The company’s contracted backlog of orders more than quadrupled between January last year and the same month this year. ITM’s technology is increasingly finding its way to market, which could help create more customer awareness and enthusiasm for it.

Despite that, I continue to be concerned that ITM Power looks overvalued even after its share price fall. There is clear commercial progress being made. But the topline remains small, while commercial development brings additional costs that mean the bottom line will likely stay in the red for the foreseeable future.

To me, it is hard to justify a price tag of almost £2bn for such a business. I will not be adding ITM Power shares to my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

£7,000 to invest? 2 cheap UK shares to buy in May!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap UK shares to buy in May. Here are two on my watchlist.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why Lloyds shares could soar in value

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are more than just a good passive income source. This blue-chip stock could soar in the coming years.

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price is soaring. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price has stormed ahead of GlaxoSmithKline in 2022. Do Q1 results justify that outperformance?

Read more »

Man typing into calculator and making notes
Investing Articles

3 ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost the passive income generated by his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is how.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to follow Warren Buffett into Apple stock?

| Stephen Wright

After a strong set of earnings and a small decline in the share price, our writer looks at whether now…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 reasons the M&G (LON:MNG) share price makes me want to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The M&G (LON:MNG) share price has barely moved overall since it split from Prudential and entered the market in 2019.…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

An unloved FTSE 100 stock I think could soar in 2022!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 retailer has slumped in value over the past 12 months. Is now the time to buy as…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

With the Rolls-Royce share price in pennies, should I seize the moment?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading in pennies not pounds. Our writer considers what that means for his next…

Read more »