Home » Investing Articles » An unloved FTSE 100 stock I think could soar in 2022!

An unloved FTSE 100 stock I think could soar in 2022!

This FTSE 100 retailer has slumped in value over the past 12 months. Is now the time to buy as trading conditions begin to change?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

The rush to value retail is heating up as the cost of living crisis intensifies. It’s a theme I think could supercharge sales at FTSE 100 retailer B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME).

A report from Kantar Worldpanel this week illustrates the growing stress on shoppers’ budgets. It predicted that the average UK household could see its annual food bill leap £271 in 2022. And it noted discount chains Aldi and Lidl are enjoying a surge in trading right now.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Sales at Aldi leapt 4.2% in the 12 weeks to 17 April, Kantar said, making it the fastest-growing retailer in the period. Its German low-cost rival Lidl came in a close second with sales growth of 4%.

Budget chains are booming

Kantar head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt commented that “we’re seeing a clear flight to value as shoppers watch their pennies.” It’s a trend I’m expecting to accelerate as inflation picks up in the coming months, putting even more pressure on consumer budgets.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) hit new 30-year peaks of 7% in March. And the smart money is on inflation surging even higher as the Ukraine war continues and Covid-19 cases reignite in China. These two issues threaten to keep commodity prices inflated and disrupt stretched supply chains even more.

The Bank of England (BoE) said in March it expects its peak CPI forecast for 2022 to be beaten by “several percentage points.” Unfortunately for consumers, I think the BoE could continue its track record of upward revisions too, as we move through 2022.

A FTSE 100 bargain

I think things are looking good for B&M in the short-to-medium term then. Yet a glance at the FTSE 100 firm’s share price would suggest the landscape is, in fact, pretty grim.

B&M’s share price has slumped in value over the past year. And on Monday, it closed at its cheapest since January 2021, at around 512p.

I think this represents a tremendous dip-buying opportunity for me. And particularly as recent share price falls leave B&M trading on an undemanding forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13 times.

This isn’t exactly cheap on paper. But, in my opinion, it’s a decent valuation, given that B&M is entering the ‘sweet spot’ where sales could soar.

Shares set to rebound?

Look, there are some threats to B&M’s profits. The upcoming departure of veteran chief executive Simon Arora casts huge uncertainty over the direction of the business. As well, retailers like this also face growing cost bases as energy, labour, freight and product-related expenses all rise.

Still, it’s my opinion that B&M can still expect revenues (and consequently profits) to grow strongly as the rush to value retail intensifies. In fact, I think buying the FTSE 100 stock could be a good idea for me before full-year results are released on 31 May. I think that forthcoming release might help the share price to spring higher again.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man typing into calculator and making notes
Investing Articles

3 ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost the passive income generated by his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is how.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to follow Warren Buffett into Apple stock?

| Stephen Wright

After a strong set of earnings and a small decline in the share price, our writer looks at whether now…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 reasons the M&G (LON:MNG) share price makes me want to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The M&G (LON:MNG) share price has barely moved overall since it split from Prudential and entered the market in 2019.…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

With the Rolls-Royce share price in pennies, should I seize the moment?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading in pennies not pounds. Our writer considers what that means for his next…

Read more »

Concentrated young african american black guy sitting on heated floor at modern coffee table in living room, looking at laptop screen
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap UK shares I’ll be watching in May

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers highlights three UK shares trading at low valuations. All report next month.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage (SMT) stock could soar in value

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage stock is struggling for positive momentum. This Fool thinks it's only a matter of time.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My £5-a-day passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

With £5 a day to spare and a desire to make money without working for it, our writer would use…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Top dividend stocks to weather market volatility

| Peter McMullan

Dividend stocks provide income and reduce portfolio volatility when markets become turbulent, hence why I’m looking at these stocks for…

Read more »