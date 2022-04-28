Home » Investing Articles » Is the Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) share price too cheap to ignore?

Is the Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) share price too cheap to ignore?

The Scottish Mortgage (LON: SMT) share price has fallen since its 2021 highs. Here’s why I might buy today, for exposure to US growth stocks.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Compass pointing towards 'best price'

Image source: Getty Images.

Why are investors enthusiastic over the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT)? Well, the name doesn’t give much away. But the SMT share price has more than doubled over the past five years, so there must be something good.

It’s all down to the shares the trust invests its money in.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust invests globally, and includes a number of US growth stocks among its holdings.

Growth stocks can be risky, and many investors try to get in and out for quick profits. That can lead to volatility, which puts me off the strategy. But I reckon the Scottish Mortgage approach could help even out the risks.

Long-term outlook

Baillie Gifford says of the trust: “We look to add value over five year time frames, preferably much longer. We don’t see that we can add much more than anyone else in the short term“.

I like that, especially the acknowledgement that they can’t do much in the short term. I find it refreshing when so many investment companies rarely look beyond the next quarterly results, and end up churning their investments and racking up costs just for short-term shine.

So what growth assets lie behind the SMT share price strength? Let’s look at the trust’s top five holdings as of 31 March (taken from the Baillie Gifford website).

Top five holdings

RankStockHolding5Y growth
1Moderna7.1%+670%
2Tesla6.6%+1,300%
3ASML6.4%+320%
4Illumina6.4%+61%
5Tencent4.2%+38%

Those are mostly high-flying stocks, and a couple of them have been even higher and fallen back.

Moderna is a notable one, with its shares breaking $450 at their peak, then dropping back to today’s level of around $140.

And Tencent has fallen more than 50% since its 2021 peak.

The SMT share price itself meanwhile has gained 135% over the past five years. But what makes me think it might be one to buy now?

It’s a couple of things. By spreading its cash over a diversified portfolio of stocks, the trust reduces the risk of me buying just one or two of them individually.

I’m also drawn to the current valuation. Today’s SMT share price stands at a 3.6% discount to net asset value (as of 26 April). That’s with the shares at 875p, while in October 2021 they were up at 1,568p.

Back then, I do think we were looking at a growth share bubble. Investors presumably liked the diversification and the hoped-for risk reduction. But even an investment trust can become as overheated as some of the stocks it invests in.

SMT share price value

After a 30% fall over the past 12 months, I see the SMT share price today as good value. It’s not bargain basement cheap mind, not after its five-year gains. And it does still carry the risks associated with its big growth share constituents.

Tesla, for example, is on a trailing P/E of around 180. Gulp!

But as an alternative to exposing myself to an individual US growth stock, I think Scottish Mortgage is a buy. I might allocate one slot in my portfolio to it.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock a potentially exciting recovery play?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this outsourcing business, currently trading as a penny stock. Are there signs of life ahead…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

| Andrew Woods

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

At 268p, is the Polymetal International (LON:POLY) share price about to take off?

| Andrew Woods

The war in Ukraine led to a Polmetal share price collapse. With improving revenue figures, however, is it close to…

Read more »

Businessman leading a chart upwards
Investing Articles

This UK growth share has hit a 12-month low. I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share is set for double-digit rises in sales and profits but its share price is tanking. Our…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Is the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price too cheap to resist now?

| Alan Oscroft

The LGEN share price has had a poor year so far, as the economic squeeze tightens. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

I have no idea how much my portfolio of FTSE shares is worth today. It doesn’t matter

| Harvey Jones

Constantly monitoring the performance of my favourite FTSE shares has proved a poor strategy in the past.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 passive income picks amid the current stock market volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid the current levels of volatility on the stock market, I'm looking at these dividend picks to provide income.

Read more »