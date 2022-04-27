More on Investing Articles

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

| Andrew Woods

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources…

Woman using laptop and working from home
At 268p, is the Polymetal International (LON:POLY) share price about to take off?

| Andrew Woods

The war in Ukraine led to a Polmetal share price collapse. With improving revenue figures, however, is it close to…

Businessman leading a chart upwards
This UK growth share has hit a 12-month low. I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share is set for double-digit rises in sales and profits but its share price is tanking. Our…

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Is the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price too cheap to resist now?

| Alan Oscroft

The LGEN share price has had a poor year so far, as the economic squeeze tightens. Here's why I think…

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
I have no idea how much my portfolio of FTSE shares is worth today. It doesn’t matter

| Harvey Jones

Constantly monitoring the performance of my favourite FTSE shares has proved a poor strategy in the past.

Entrepreneur on the phone.
3 passive income picks amid the current stock market volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid the current levels of volatility on the stock market, I'm looking at these dividend picks to provide income.

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Shares to buy now: how I’d invest £1,000 today

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had £1,000 to invest in British stocks today, his shopping list would include these shares to buy…

