Home » Investing Articles » 3 top FTSE 100 dividend shares with 8%+ yields I’m buying in May

3 top FTSE 100 dividend shares with 8%+ yields I’m buying in May

These three FTSE 100 dividend shares could be a great way to bolster my income and further diversify my portfolio. What’s more, they all have attractive dividend yields.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is full of the biggest and most consistent companies. I find it useful to scour the index to find the most lucrative income opportunities. While I enjoy looking for growth stocks, FTSE 100 dividend shares can further diversify my long-term portfolio. I’ve found three businesses with dividend yields of over 8%. I think they could be great additions to my current holdings in May. Let’s see why.

Dividend share #1: A FTSE 100 homebuilder

The first dividend share I’m interested in is Persimmon (LSE:PSN), a UK-based homebuilder, running three house building brands. It currently trades at 2,112p.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Most recently, it carried a dividend yield of 8.2%, or 125p per share. As a potential investor, the possibility of this level of passive income is very appealing.

What’s more, for the three months to 31 March 2021, the company was trading in line with expectations. It had a forward order book worth around £2.8bn. For the year, group revenue surged 8.4% to £3.6bn, as demand for newbuild homes increased.

With interest rates rising, however, I wonder if this might deter potential homeowners from seeking mortgages. This may have a knock-on effect on Persimmon’s operations.

Dividend share #2: Rio Tinto

Secondly, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) is a producer of commodities like copper and iron ore. It most recently had a dividend yield of 12.9%, or $10.40 per share. It currently trades at 5,664p.

The company is currently benefiting from higher prices in aluminium, copper, and iron ore. Furthermore, it reported a profit before tax of $30.8bn in 2021, more than double the profit before tax in 2020.

Despite this, iron ore shipments were down for the three months to 31 March and production had fallen 6.2% year on year. This is mainly caused by supply chain problems and labour shortages. I see these problems as short-term in nature and they could subside over a longer period of time.

Dividend share #3: Antofagasta

Finally, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) is a metals producer based in Chile. It specialises in copper. It currently trades at 1,516p.

Most recently, it had a dividend yield of 8.5%, equivalent to $1.43 per share.

Its profits before tax grew markedly between 2020 and 2021, from $1.4bn to $3.4bn. Like Rio Tinto, it is also benefiting from higher commodity prices as inflation grips the world.

It recently reiterated its 2022 copper guidance of between 660,000 and 690,000 tonnes. Despite this, its overall copper production for the three months to 31 March declined by about 22%, year on year. Much of the is attributable to a drought in part of Chile. I would like to see these production figures improve in the near future.

Overall, these three companies have solid foundations and are paying healthy dividends to shareholders. To increase my passive income, I will be buying shares in all three firms in May to balance this way of building wealth with the growth stocks I already hold.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock a potentially exciting recovery play?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this outsourcing business, currently trading as a penny stock. Are there signs of life ahead…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

| Andrew Woods

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

At 268p, is the Polymetal International (LON:POLY) share price about to take off?

| Andrew Woods

The war in Ukraine led to a Polmetal share price collapse. With improving revenue figures, however, is it close to…

Read more »

Businessman leading a chart upwards
Investing Articles

This UK growth share has hit a 12-month low. I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share is set for double-digit rises in sales and profits but its share price is tanking. Our…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Is the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price too cheap to resist now?

| Alan Oscroft

The LGEN share price has had a poor year so far, as the economic squeeze tightens. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

I have no idea how much my portfolio of FTSE shares is worth today. It doesn’t matter

| Harvey Jones

Constantly monitoring the performance of my favourite FTSE shares has proved a poor strategy in the past.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 passive income picks amid the current stock market volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid the current levels of volatility on the stock market, I'm looking at these dividend picks to provide income.

Read more »