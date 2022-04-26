More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
If I’d invested £1,000 in Aviva shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

How much would £1,000 invested in Aviva shares five years ago be worth now? Our writer looks at the stock’s…

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Here’s 1 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the hunt for dividend stocks for his portfolio to boost his passive income stream. He delves…

Father working from home and taking care of baby
As the Netflix share price keeps falling, I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

The Netflix share price has crashed to a 12-month low. Here is why our writer has been buying the shares…

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
A FTSE 100 blue-chip stock on a fire sale after a 3-day 20% drop

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip stock takes a tumble, Andrew Mackie explores its long-term prospects.

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
How I’d start building a Stocks and Shares ISA in my 30s with £1,500

| Christopher Ruane

New research shows many people start retirement planning in their thirties. Here is how our writer would do that by…

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Why is the Ocado share price falling?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Ocado share price is taking a tumble so far in 2022, and whether he would…

Cupcake styled as a unicorn
3 blue-chip shares I’d buy in May

| John Choong

With May just around the corner, here are three blue-chip shares I'd buy to capitalise on some cheap deals while…

Chart showing an upwards trend, possibly in the FTSE 100
Are growth stocks a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Our writer looks at the recent sell-off in growth stocks and identifies a hidden growth stock that he thinks is…

