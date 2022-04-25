More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting bonds and searching for bargain FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Bonds might be good option to diversify my portfolio, but I think there are a number of excellent FTSE 100…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

I’m ignoring Bitcoin, gold and cash and will aim to make a million from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm banking on UK shares to make a million pounds for my retirement.

Read more »

A plant pipetrack at BP's Hull Petrochemicals site
Investing Articles

Can BP shares climb higher before Q1 earnings?

| Dylan Hood

Up over 12% year-to-date and with 2022 Q1 results day approaching, can BP shares continue to climb higher? Dylan Hood…

Read more »

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Is Twitter stock a buy amid Elon Musk takeover speculation?

| Dylan Hood

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter after building up his stake in the company. Should I be…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dividend stocks for passive income

| Stuart Blair

In times of high inflation, buying dividend stocks can be a very good idea. Here are two that I think…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

How I’m targeting a £10,000 passive income with dividend shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he’s using dividend shares to target a £10k annual passive income from the stock market.

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing

I’m shunning buy-to-let to generate a rising passive income from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm buying UK shares for passive income. Buy-to-let is too much hassle for me.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Can Netflix still be called a ‘growth stock’?

| Stuart Blair

Netflix stock fell from grace last week, amid evidence of declining subscriber numbers. As such, can it still be considered…

Read more »