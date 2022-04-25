1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy before May (and 1 I’d avoid)

As inflation has consumers tightening their belts, Paul Summers picks out a FTSE 100 retail stock that could perform better than most.

While the FTSE 100 is now almost back to where it was at the start of 2022, the same can’t be said for many of its constituents. Today, I’m looking at two examples of stocks that haven’t had the best opening third of the year. One of these I’d be tempted to buy before the end of the month and the other I’ll be steering clear of, for now.

Pandemic winner

Discount chain B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE: BME) was a major winner during the pandemic, thanks to being given “essential” status by UK government.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

I reckon its business model is also ideally suited to a tough economic environment like the one we’re in. With the cost of living charging higher and a recession potentially on the way, people will be looking to grab deals where they can. And B&M sells just the sort of everyday products that people will continue to buy, making it quite defensive.

Of course, snapping up a stock in the run-up to results (31 May) isn’t free of risk. While I do expect trading to have been fairly robust and the outlook to be a lot better than other retailers, the question remains, will this have any real impact on sentiment?

The very recent announcement that billionaire co-owner Simon Arora is to retire next year could also keep the share price — down 18% in 2022 already — under pressure on its own.

FTSE 100 bargain buy

Then again, I think the current valuation of 13 times forecast FY23 earnings takes this into account. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, there’s a predicted 4.2% dividend yield in the offing too.

So long as I diversify some of this risk by investing in other sectors, I think B&M could prove a bargain buy for me at this point.

Fallen star

By sharp contrast, fellow FTSE 100 investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE: HL) doesn’t appeal. That’s despite the company’s share price tumbling 30% in 2022.

Normally, such a drop in a quality company would have me backing up the truck. After all, Hargreaves has consistently generated great returns on the money it invests in itself. Margins in this line of work are around 50-60%. The current P/E of 20 also looks tempting, given that it’s far below the five-year average of 32. So what’s stopping me?

Well, firms like Hargreaves inevitably suffer when people are feeling the pinch. In times of inflation, the desire/need to reign in spending is there. Less so the inclination to put what’s been saved to work in the stock market.

This might sound myopic. Research consistently shows that equities tend to outperform everything else over the long term. But it’s also completely human. And I suspect this drawback may become fairly evident when the business reveals its latest set of interim numbers on 12 May.

One for the watchlist

There will also come a time when this FTSE 100 stock becomes a brilliant contrarian opportunity. I just don’t think we’re quite there just yet. Although I know no better than anyone else where the share price goes next, I’d prefer to see a few chinks of light before I take the plunge.