Home » Investing Articles » The best space stock to buy and hold until 2030!

The best space stock to buy and hold until 2030!

With an abundance of space start-ups coming to market recently, Astra stands out to me as the best space stock to buy and hold for the foreseeable future.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Astra Space delivers light payloads to low earth orbit for a fraction of the cost of its competitors.
  • Having the advantage of economies of scale, I believe Astra is well equipped to dominate the small launch vehicle market.
  • Its key partnerships and remaining deal value make its current share price a bargain.

With an abundance of space stocks having recently come to market, I believe that Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) is best suited to conquer the small launch vehicle market. The company delivers satellites and other payloads for its customers with the use of its small rockets. So, with the Astra share price down 45% year to date (YTD), this could be an opportunity for me to buy the dip on this space stock.

Astra ordinary

Astra has achieved a feat that its competitors haven’t. It’s the fastest space launch company to reach orbit, only taking five years. This wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership and vision of CEO Chris Kemp and his co-founder, Adam London. Prior to being Astra’s co-founder, Kemp was the CTO at NASA while London led initiatives of miniaturising high-performance rocket tech.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

This attracted the support and funding of multiple governmental space agencies, which has led to Astra’s obtainment of a Part 450 license from the US Federal Aviation Administration. The license allows for a higher launch frequency and greater regulatory flexibility.

The launch company’s financials are also in tip top condition. Its excellent balance sheet with zero debt and $325m in cash and equivalents leaves the launch company in a healthy position. As such, it can scale its services without having to raise capital for the foreseeable future. This is in part due to its ability to produce the cheapest rockets in the market.

Space to grow

Although Astra’s current rocket only carries up to 150kg to low earth orbit (LEO), Kemp has mentioned his intention to build another rocket. Rocket 4 will be able to carry much heavier payloads beyond LEO with trials expected to commence in Q3. This is to capture customers from the sanctioned Soyuz service that have heavier satellites. Moreover, its partnership with Spaceflight, the leading global launch services provider, should help Astra achieve its goal of daily launches by 2025.

To complement this, Astra has launch contracts with NASA, Space Force, the US Department of Defense, Planet, and Spire Global. With industry tailwinds of an increasing lightweight satellite market, Astra has plenty of momentum on its side, having already secured $160m in total deal value as of Q4 2021.

So, what happens after 2025? Well, Astra is expected to expand its offering beyond launch services, as the CEO disclosed Astra’s goals to offer space products and services. These include electric propulsion systems and constellation services for networks. In fact, Astra recently secured a deal with Leostella to provide multiple engines and propulsion systems for its satellites.

Staying grounded

Despite the potential of this space stock, I think it’s also important to be realistic with my expectations. Delays and setbacks are more not uncommon in such a new industry, with Astra already experiencing a couple. Pair that with a slowing economy, and Astra’s goal of daily launches may suffer hiccups along the way. Nevertheless, I am bullish about the company’s prospects for the future and its ability to outdo its peers. With an average target price of $5, this presents a 50% upside to its current share price. Therefore, I’ll be looking to buy more shares in Astra at a bargain.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

John Choong owns shares of Astra Space at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A miner down a mine shaft
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares just jumped 10%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares surged on Friday morning but remain considerably down on their pre-war price. So, is it time to buy?

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

My top stock on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This little-known AIM-listed company sits at the heart of a number of powerful mega-trends. And Edward Sheldon sees it as…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

After the Barclays share price dives 33% in 98 days, I’d buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has plunged from nearly 220p in mid-January to below 147p today. I think this crash is…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: bursting the bubble

| Cliff D'Arcy

After global share prices rose steeply between 2019 and 2021, a stock market crash looks more likely. But here's why…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 passive income stock with a 7% dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a passive income stock with a juicy dividend yield he is considering adding to his holdings to…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce stock is sliding again! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce stock has taken a hammering over the last six months and continued its losses on Friday. Is this engineering…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock an underrated gem?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explores this penny stock and looks at whether it could be an underrated pick to add to his…

Read more »

Tesla
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy Tesla shares?

| Harshil Patel

Tesla shares have soared in the past few years. Worth $1trn now, I'm considering whether it’s too late for me…

Read more »