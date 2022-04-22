Home » Investing Articles » My top stock on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market right now

My top stock on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market right now

This little-known AIM-listed company sits at the heart of a number of powerful mega-trends. And Edward Sheldon sees it as a ‘buy’.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

The London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is home to many exciting growth companies. Online fashion retailer boohoo, identity specialist GB Group, and renewable energy company ITM Power are some great examples of AIM-listed companies.

There’s one AIM stock in particular though, that has me really excited. This business lies at the heart of a number of technological mega-trends, and looks well placed to generate substantial growth in the years ahead. Here’s a look at why I’d buy this stock for my portfolio today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

My top AIM stock today

The company I’m referring to is Calnex Solutions (LSE: CLX), an under-the-radar Scottish business that specialises in telecommunications network testing solutions. Founded in 2006, it listed on the AIM in 2020, and currently has a market capitalisation of around £150m.

Calnex is a global leader in the telecoms network testing space with a distinguished list of customers. Today, it serves businesses across the entire telecoms value chain including network carriers such as BT Group, hardware providers such as Ericsson, and chip companies such as Intel. The group is led by founder Tommy Cook, who has over 35 years’ experience in telecoms testing and measurement.

Why I’m bullish on CLX

The main reason I’m bullish here is that the global telecoms industry is going through a period of major change today. Not only is new 5G network technology being rolled out but new technologies (cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, etc.) are emerging. This means that telecoms networks will need to be tested rigorously in the years ahead. Calnex is in the right spot at the right time.

Strong momentum

Looking at recent announcements, Calnex appears to have plenty of momentum right now.

Earlier this month, the company advised that it continues to experience “high demand” for its range of test and measurement solutions and that results for FY2022 (the year ended 31 March 2022) would be slightly ahead of the market’s expectations. It added that the order book was sitting at “record levels” heading into FY2023, giving the board confidence that the group can deliver “significant, sustainable growth” over the coming years.

The group also announced the acquisition of iTrinegy Limited, a leading developer of software defined test networks technology, for £2.5m. iTrinegy generated revenues of around £1.4m in the year to 30 September 2021, and Calnex expects the business to be an important contributor to group profit in subsequent years.

A high-quality business

Looking past the growth potential here, I like the fact that Calnex is a high-quality company. Over the last five years, it has generated consistent revenue and profit growth. Meanwhile, return on capital employed has been high. On top of this, the balance sheet is strong and the company has started paying a small dividend. Overall, there’s a lot to like about this AIM stock, in my view.

I’d buy this AIM stock today

Now, of course, there are some risks to consider here.

One is the valuation. At present, Calnex trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of about 31. That’s not an outrageous multiple, however, it probably doesn’t leave a huge margin of safety. If revenue or earnings growth slows, the stock could underperform.

Another is supply chain issues. These could potentially create challenges in the short term.

Overall, however, I’m very bullish here. I’d snap up this AIM stock today.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Calnex Solutions Plc, GB Group, and boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

4 of the best cheap penny stocks to buy in May!

| Royston Wild

I think now's a great time to go shopping for cheap UK shares. Here are some penny stocks I think…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

The best space stock to buy and hold until 2030!

| John Choong

With an abundance of space start-ups coming to market recently, Astra stands out to me as the best space stock…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares just jumped 10%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares surged on Friday morning but remain considerably down on their pre-war price. So, is it time to buy?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

After the Barclays share price dives 33% in 98 days, I’d buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has plunged from nearly 220p in mid-January to below 147p today. I think this crash is…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: bursting the bubble

| Cliff D'Arcy

After global share prices rose steeply between 2019 and 2021, a stock market crash looks more likely. But here's why…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 passive income stock with a 7% dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a passive income stock with a juicy dividend yield he is considering adding to his holdings to…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce stock is sliding again! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce stock has taken a hammering over the last six months and continued its losses on Friday. Is this engineering…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock an underrated gem?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explores this penny stock and looks at whether it could be an underrated pick to add to his…

Read more »