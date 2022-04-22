EV stocks aren’t just listed in America, you know…

Did you know that there are UK-listed stocks exposed to the electric vehicle (EV) sector?

When we think of electric vehicle (EV) stocks, I’m confident that one of the first that comes to mind for most investors is Tesla. The company is considered a pioneer in this field, having been founded back in 2003 by Elon Musk. Listed on the NASDAQ in 2010, its market cap is a whopping US$1.1trn!

Following closely behind in the interest stakes, from what I’ve seen, is NIO. If you’re unfamiliar with it, this is a Chinese company, based in Shangai but listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s not yet 10 years old, but already has a market cap of over US$27bn at the time of writing, having raised US$1bn from its September 2018 IPO.

Then we have the likes of Tesla’s fellow NASDAQers Rivian, listed as recently as November last year. Plus Lucid, which debuted in July 2020. Let’s not ignore penny stock Mullen, either.

So – a host of US-listed EV stocks for UK investors to research and consider for their portfolios, one way or the other. But where are the UK-listed alternatives?

Admittedly, there’s a dearth of petrol-powered car manufacturers listed on Britain’s stock markets. Also, the likes of America and China are more known for their technology shares than we are here.

All that said, there are a number of UK-listed EV plays in our stock market!

Take Pod Point, for one. Headquartered in London, it provides “charging infrastructure” for electric vehicles. You might even have seen these out in the wild (and by that, I mean your nearest Tesco store).

Similarly, Volex — based in Basingstoke — has diversified into manufacturing electric cable and connectivity products for EVs.

Meanwhile, Oxford’s very own TI Fluid Systems describes itself as a “global manufacturer of highly engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles”.

As with all our free-site articles, investors should consider these only as jumping-off points to conduct your own research. But hopefully this has bubbled up some candidates for those looking to invest in EV stocks closer to home!