Home » Investing Articles » EV stocks aren’t just listed in America, you know…

EV stocks aren’t just listed in America, you know…

Did you know that there are UK-listed stocks exposed to the electric vehicle (EV) sector?

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street

Image source: Getty Images

When we think of electric vehicle (EV) stocks, I’m confident that one of the first that comes to mind for most investors is Tesla. The company is considered a pioneer in this field, having been founded back in 2003 by Elon Musk. Listed on the NASDAQ in 2010, its market cap is a whopping US$1.1trn!

Following closely behind in the interest stakes, from what I’ve seen, is NIO. If you’re unfamiliar with it, this is a Chinese company, based in Shangai but listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s not yet 10 years old, but already has a market cap of over US$27bn at the time of writing, having raised US$1bn from its September 2018 IPO.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Then we have the likes of Tesla’s fellow NASDAQers Rivian, listed as recently as November last year. Plus Lucid, which debuted in July 2020. Let’s not ignore penny stock Mullen, either.

So – a host of US-listed EV stocks for UK investors to research and consider for their portfolios, one way or the other. But where are the UK-listed alternatives?

Admittedly, there’s a dearth of petrol-powered car manufacturers listed on Britain’s stock markets. Also, the likes of America and China are more known for their technology shares than we are here.

All that said, there are a number of UK-listed EV plays in our stock market!

Take Pod Point, for one. Headquartered in London, it provides “charging infrastructure” for electric vehicles. You might even have seen these out in the wild (and by that, I mean your nearest Tesco store).

Similarly, Volex — based in Basingstoke — has diversified into manufacturing electric cable and connectivity products for EVs.

Meanwhile, Oxford’s very own TI Fluid Systems describes itself as a “global manufacturer of highly engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles”.

As with all our free-site articles, investors should consider these only as jumping-off points to conduct your own research. But hopefully this has bubbled up some candidates for those looking to invest in EV stocks closer to home!

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

As Tesla soars, can NIO stock do the same?

| Stuart Blair

Tesla stock soared on Thursday, as it smashed expectations. But with NIO stock down around 50% year-to-date, can it replicate…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE 100 volatility in April has left a lot of shares looking seriously undervalued to me. Here are three I'm…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

4 ways I’d invest £2k to beat the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several ways that he'd aim to try and beat the stock market as a benchmark for his…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

At 96p, is the Rolls-Royce share price the bargain of the year?

| Andrew Woods

As more planes begin to fly and the world looks to nuclear power in the years ahead, the current Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Investing Articles

The Netflix share price is down 64% in 2022. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Netflix share price has crashed (again). But is the fall now overdone?

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

90% of investors are missing Warren Buffett’s most important advice

| Stephen Wright

Why does Warren Buffett think it’s good for investors when stock prices go down? Stephen Wright has the answer that…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Side hustle alert! How I’m using stocks for passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can make good levels of passive income by investing in stocks that pay out dividends…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Down 60%, is this growth stock a ‘bargain buy’ or ‘buyer beware’?

| George Sweeney (DipFA)

Here’s my thoughts on why this downtrodden growth stock could be a bargain buy for me, but also why the…

Read more »