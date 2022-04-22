More on Investing Articles

Polymetal shares just jumped 10%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares surged on Friday morning but remain considerably down on their pre-war price. So, is it time to buy?

My top stock on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This little-known AIM-listed company sits at the heart of a number of powerful mega-trends. And Edward Sheldon sees it as…

After the Barclays share price dives 33% in 98 days, I’d buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has plunged from nearly 220p in mid-January to below 147p today. I think this crash is…

Stock market crash: bursting the bubble

| Cliff D'Arcy

After global share prices rose steeply between 2019 and 2021, a stock market crash looks more likely. But here's why…

Rolls-Royce stock is sliding again! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce stock has taken a hammering over the last six months and continued its losses on Friday. Is this engineering…

Is this penny stock an underrated gem?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explores this penny stock and looks at whether it could be an underrated pick to add to his…

Is it too late to buy Tesla shares?

| Harshil Patel

Tesla shares have soared in the past few years. Worth $1trn now, I'm considering whether it’s too late for me…

Is the Novacyt (LON:NCYT) share price now a screaming buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Novacyt share price boomed on the back of demand for its Covid test kits. But that bubble has burst,…

