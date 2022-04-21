Home » Investing Articles » When will the Lloyds share price reach £1?

When will the Lloyds share price reach £1?

Can the Lloyds share price more than double to break the magic £1 barrier? Here are some signs I will be watching out for during 2022.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
One pound coin

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Sustainable earnings growth is needed to boost the valuation
  • The progressive dividend must be sustainable
  • Further impairment charges could hurt the share price

As a Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shareholder, I have to believe the Lloyds share price can reach £1, don’t I? It would need to more than double to achieve that. So is it feasible, and when might it happen?

Picture the shares on a P/E ratio of 15, which is close to the FTSE 100‘s long-term average. That would need the Lloyds share price to double to 90p, based on 2022 earnings forecasts. But it doesn’t sound like an outrageous valuation to me.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Analysts are predicting a small fall in earnings for the current year, to approximately 6p per share (from 7.5p in 2021). So I don’t really expect the markets to value the stock on such a P/E just yet.

But once Lloyds gets back to earnings growth, I reckon it could head in that direction. Even a lowly P/E of 10 would still suggest a 60p share price.

Dividend progress

Much, I’m sure, will depend on the dividend. The 2p per share paid for 2021 would represent a 4.3% yield on the current share price if repeated in 2022. On a £1 price, it would reach only 2%, and I would not find that attractive.

What’s the minimum yield I would want from my Lloyds shares? Providing it’s progressive, I’d be happy enough with something around 3.5%. That would mean 3.5p for a Lloyds share price of £1.

That’s a bit above pre-pandemic levels, and the chances of it happening this year look slim. Maybe we won’t see 3.5p dividends for another couple of years. But what events in 2022 might help bring such a target forward?

Impairments skewed results

Results for 2021 were impressive. But the figures were boosted by an underlying impairment credit of £1.2bn. The previous year, by contrast, brought a £4.2bn impairment charge to cover potential bad debts stemming from the pandemic.

That wasn’t all needed, and the 2021 credit put some of it back onto the balance sheet.

I’m a little concerned that 2022 might see another reversal of the impairment situation, which could hold back the Lloyds share price further. The year so far has seen huge rises in energy prices, plus post-pandemic supply chain problems worldwide. And that’s even without the Ukraine war effect.

Lloyds share price pressure

So inflation is soaring and interest rates are rising. And businesses, as well as individuals, are being hit hard in the pocket again. The risk of debt defaults and new impairment charges must be growing.

Lloyds’ Q1 figures are due on 27 April, though I think just one quarter will probably not tell us too much. First-half results due in July, though, might be a different thing altogether. I’m hoping we’ll start to get a clearer picture of how the current world economy might impact in Lloyds’ profits for 2022. And on the balance sheet and the bank’s impairment situation.

So, back to the original question. When will the Lloyds share price reach £1? I really can’t say if, or when, it might. But I hope I’ve touched on a few issues that should give us some clues during the year.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Alan Oscroft owns Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-like stock that I love!

| Royston Wild

I think this brilliant UK share could help me make a fortune over the next decade. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Chart showing an upwards trend, possibly in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why I’d invest £1,000 in this cheap FTSE 100 growth stock now

| Manika Premsingh

This FTSE 100 growth stock looks cheap enough to be quite tempting for me to buy now.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’m investing in top UK dividend shares paying 9%+ yields today

| Dan Appleby, CFA

The London Stock Exchange is a great hunting ground for UK dividend shares. Here’s how I plan my investing process…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

Is buying Rolls-Royce shares a risk worth taking?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks the worst is over for Rolls-Royce shares, but admits that it's still a risky…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have today after investing £1k in BT shares five years ago

| Kevin Godbold

Has BT's well-known name helped to make the stock a decent investment and does it have long-term potential now?

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks for my portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a few lithium stocks he could buy for his portfolio and tries to measure up the…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares before May?

| Paul Summers

National Grid shares have been in shockingly good form. But has the 'smart money' already been made?

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 ultra-high-dividend stocks to supercharge my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

Here are five of the highest-paying UK-listed dividend stocks that I'm looking at for my portfolio.

Read more »