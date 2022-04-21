Home » Investing Articles » A Warren Buffett-like stock that I love!

A Warren Buffett-like stock that I love!

I think this brilliant UK share could help me make a fortune over the next decade. Here’s why I think Warren Buffett would be a fan too.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Following the investment principles of stock market experts like Warren Buffett is rarely a bad idea in my book. Here is a UK share I think the Sage of Omaha might love. Let me explain why I plan to continue buying it for my own shares portfolio.

Breaking it down

If you’ve ever gone into a Games Workshop Group (LSE: GAW) store on the street you might feel a bit overwhelmed. I certainly felt over my head when I was surrounded by boxes and boxes of miniature soldiers, battle manuals, and stacks of other fantasy-related gear for the first time.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

To break it down simply, Games Workshop serves a few ultra-popular hobby segments. Under its Warhammer brand it makes and sells figures in plastic kits that hobbyists cut out, build, and then paint. The selection to choose from is enormous and Games Workshop sells the paints, glues, and crafting tools that bring them to life.

If they choose to (and most do), enthusiasts can then use their armies to stage tabletop battles, another massively popular past-time. Warhammer sets the rules through its periodically updated rule books and sells dice, buildings, measures, and other gear that wargamers need.

Finally, Games Workshop has created a large library of books and audiobooks based around its fantasy worlds. This allows the company to tap into the rapidly growing fantasy literature market, and has its own legion of fans separate from its core activities.

So what makes it a Warren Buffett-like stock?

Games Workshop was founded in 1975. In that time it has created sprawling fantasy worlds through its Warhammer 40,000 line (launched in 1987) and, more recently its Warhammer Age of Sigmar product (introduced in 2015).

There are other wargaming lines available but none has created the complex range of products and associated lore that Games Workshop has. There’s a reason why Warhammer 40,000 is the world’s most popular tabletop wargame.

This provides the business with what Warren Buffett could call a rock-solid ‘economic moat.’ Games Workshop’s products have built a large and dedicated fanbase over many decades. So it has significant barriers to entry that stop a rival company stealing its business.

Here’s why I bought this UK share

I also like Games Workshop because the growing fantasy wargaming sector has been multiplying even faster following the Covid-19 crisis. The business has been moving into new territories too in recent years to make the most of an expanding global market. Latest financials showed sales up a healthy 6.4% (at constant currencies) in the six months to November.

In addition to this, the Warhammer creator is seeking to supercharge the royalties it receives from licencing its intellectual property to popular media like television and video games. Given the depth of the material that’s available the potential here is huge, as are the opportunities to boost sales of its miniatures.

Like any UK share, Games Workshop has problems to overcome. Costs inflation is a growing problem and so are supply chain issues that are limiting product availability. But all things considered, I think this Warren Buffett-like stock is a brilliant buy for my portfolio right now.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild owns Games Workshop. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash
Investing Articles

Netflix’s share price just tanked (again). Should I buy the stock now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Netflix stock just crashed on the back of poor Q1 results. Edward Sheldon looks at whether the fall has created…

Read more »

Adult woman holding a finger on her lips over white background
Investing Articles

Is this dividend stock the FTSE 100’s best-kept secret?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has notched up over 50 consecutive dividend increases. Yet the company is still very much under…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta Platforms (Facebook) shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta Platforms shares have had a big pullback in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this has created a buying…

Read more »

Chart showing an upwards trend, possibly in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why I’d invest £1,000 in this cheap FTSE 100 growth stock now

| Manika Premsingh

This FTSE 100 growth stock looks cheap enough to be quite tempting for me to buy now.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’m investing in top UK dividend shares paying 9%+ yields today

| Dan Appleby, CFA

The London Stock Exchange is a great hunting ground for UK dividend shares. Here’s how I plan my investing process…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

Is buying Rolls-Royce shares a risk worth taking?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks the worst is over for Rolls-Royce shares, but admits that it's still a risky…

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have today after investing £1k in BT shares five years ago

| Kevin Godbold

Has BT's well-known name helped to make the stock a decent investment and does it have long-term potential now?

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Should I buy lithium stocks for my portfolio?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a few lithium stocks he could buy for his portfolio and tries to measure up the…

Read more »