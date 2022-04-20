Home » Investing Articles » Will the Deliveroo share price fall below £1?

Will the Deliveroo share price fall below £1?

The Deliveroo share price has fallen over 50% in the last year. Does penny stock status await?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Deliveroo rider sprinting on a bike

Image: Deliveroo

A 46% drop year-to-date in the Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) share price leaves the takeaway titan rapidly approaching penny stock status. Will it get there? And would I buy it if it did?

Penny stock in the making?

Based on recent trading, investors might think it surprising that Deliveroo stock might be about to fall below £1 a pop.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Earlier this month, the company revealed gross transaction value (GTV) growth of 12% year-on-year in Q1. Order numbers rose 18%. This was regarded as a “strong performance” given that the same period in 2021 included lockdown restrictions in markets where it operated (and therefore greater demand from people who’d otherwise go out to eat). In other words, trading since its pandemic purple patch has been pretty resilient.

Full-year guidance has been maintained, which is more than you can say for some stocks. GTV is expected to come in somewhere between 15% and 25%, with a higher growth rate in the second half of the year.

The curse of higher prices

Unfortunately, this positive news has been offset by worries about rising costs relating to EU rules on rights for gig workers. The general rotation away from growth stocks by investors hasn’t helped either.

And then there’s the elephant in the room… inflation. The cost of living has been galloping higher, placing greater stress on discretionary incomes. Wages simply haven’t been rising at a rate to sufficiently offset higher prices.

Unless you’re Will Shu. Deliveroo’s CEO enjoyed a 16% jump in his pay packet last year. That’s got to leave a pretty bad taste in the mouth of its couriers. I may have even prompted some shareholders to sell up.

Add to this rising competition and a hardly buoyant stock market and I reckon the probability of Deliveroo falling below £1 is actually pretty high.

Already factored in?

It’s all relative, of course. Takeaways are more expensive than cooking something from scratch. However, they’re also less pricey than a meal out. So maybe the impact of inflation may be less than I (and other market participants) believe it will be. And by clearly stating its belief that business may “moderate” in the months ahead, the company has stolen a march on its critics and adjusted investors’ expectations in advance.

Another positive is the amount of cash on Deliveroo’s balance sheet. Unprofitable it may be, but there’s little chance of this business going bust in the near future. Elsewhere, the collaboration with Amazon appears to be going well. A pilot with WHSmith is also underway.

One thing I’ve also noticed is that the company isn’t really attracting short-sellers at the moment. This arguably suggests traders don’t see the potential for the Deliveroo share price to drop much further.

My verdict

Despite current headwinds, there are things to like about the £2bn-cap, including a strong brand and opportunities for growth.

That said, I’m still not especially eager to buy, given that prices look set to keep rising. And that’s despite me stating last December that I would be more interested in acquiring the stock if it dropped another 50%.

If I were looking to take the battle to inflation with my stock picks, I can think of far better candidates. Above or below £1, Deliveroo still isn’t for me.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Holdings Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A quality beaten-down growth stock I’m buying in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been beaten down a lot of late, due to inflationary worries and rising interest rates. Here's one…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

7.4%+ dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I think these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks could be great buys for the next 10 years. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price seems to offer brilliant all-round value. But do the risks facing the FTSE 100 bank make…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is below £1… but I think I can do better

| Stephen Wright

With a share price below £1, Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks that he can get more for…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income starting with £15 a week

| Kevin Godbold

Instead of labouring for money, passive income simply drops into an account 'on its own' -- here's how I'd get…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 ideas for investing £2k in my new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about some of his favourite stocks and themes that he'd invest in as the new Stocks and…

Read more »

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Investing Articles

S4 Capital’s share price has tanked. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has fallen significantly after the company has delayed the publication of its 2021 results. Is this…

Read more »

Lloyds Bank Platinum credit card
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds Bank share price could double in a year

| Manika Premsingh

Lloyds Bank's fundamentals are solid and the valuations are low.

Read more »